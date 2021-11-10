Advertise with Us
Ribbon Communications to Present at Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking & Communications Conference, taking place November 15-18.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 9:30am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 16.

The presentation will be made available live via webcast, as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations 

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Tom Berry 

Catherine Berthier

+1 (978) 614-8050 

+1 (646) 741-1974

tom.berry@rbbn.com  

cberthier@rbbn.com 



North American Press 

Analyst Relations

Dennis Watson 

Michael Cooper

+1 (214) 695-2224 

+1 (708) 212-6922

dwatson@rbbn.com   

mcooper@rbbn.com

