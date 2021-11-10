Raistone Announces Growth Funding Round Led By Amerant

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raistone, a world-leading fintech enabling the delivery of working capital to companies of all sizes, today announced that it has secured a growth funding round led by Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) ("Amerant"). The investment comes amid triple-digit percentage growth at Raistone as the company helps inject much-needed cash to the global supply chain.

Raistone is an international provider of working capital, leveraging cutting-edge technology to connect a marketplace of buyers, suppliers, business-to-business platforms, and financial institutions. The cash-flow-positive company will use the funding to expand development of its finance application programming interfaces, which enable the world's largest enterprise software firms to quickly embed working capital solutions and offer these solutions to their 4 million+ users.

"I'm pleased that Amerant recognizes the growing role that Raistone plays in providing frictionless financial solutions for companies of all sizes," said Dave Skirzenski, CEO of Raistone. "Now more than ever, supply chain constraints have highlighted the need for equitable access to capital. This growth funding round will enable us to further expand our connected ecosystem to meet the needs of even more businesses."

Raistone will also use the funds to grow its staff and expand its suite of financial solutions, which includes Supply Chain Finance, Accounts Receivable Finance, Virtual Cards, and business-to-business "Buy Now, Pay Later".

"We are excited to partner with Raistone and the leading-edge technology they provide to their customers needing working capital solutions," said Jerry Plush, CEO of Amerant Bancorp. "Applying technology to the sector efficiently provides needed liquidity to suppliers and creates additional opportunities for the generation of new business."

Raistone was advised by SenaHill Partners, the leading fintech merchant bank to the middle market.

About Raistone

Raistone was born with the vision of equalizing access to working capital and meeting the demand for working capital on a global scale. A world-leading fintech backed by equity investments from a broker dealer, $30 billion family office, a $900 billion wealth manager, and an international bank, Raistone enables the financing of billions of dollars in transactions every year. Its best-in-class technology coupled with unparalleled access to institutional capital extends financing to companies of all sizes, fully integrated with the same software platforms they already use. Raistone works to ensure that all businesses have access to their money, on their terms. For further information, visit raistonecapital.com.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The bank operates 24 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 7 in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

