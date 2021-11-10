LIV Golf Investments Bolsters C-Suite And Leadership Team With High Profile Appointments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIV Golf Investments, the new entity focused on making strategic investments in golf, announced today the C-Suite appointment of Will Staeger as Chief Media Officer. Also joining LIV Golf Investments' leadership team are Slugger White, Vice President of Rules & Competition Management and Jane MacNeille, Vice President of Communications.

Will Staeger, an experienced executive in the sports and entertainment industries, brings over 25 years of experience managing media rights deals and production groups for iconic brands. He has overseen acquisitions, production, streaming, and event divisions for companies such as ESPN, Endeavor, WWE, and Dick Clark Productions. Staeger's most recent role was at Endeavor, where he managed original production before overseeing the company's NeuLion acquisition, later renamed Endeavor Streaming, as President of that division. Prior to Endeavor, Staeger managed all production strategy for WWE as Executive Vice President during the launch of the company's premium OTT platform.

"Each of us at LIV Golf Investments has one shared mission – to holistically improve the game of golf at every level – so I am elated to have the opportunity to join Greg Norman and his team to achieve that goal," said Staeger. "The innovation we will bring to production will excite and entertain fans in every corner of the globe. I look forward to unveiling our plans very soon."

Further strengthening LIV Golf Investments' leadership team are the additions of Slugger White and Jane MacNeille. Widely respected in the world of golf, White recently completed a legendary 40-year career as a rules official for the PGA TOUR. MacNeille, highly regarded in the marketing communications sector of the golf industry, has 15 years of experience, having most recently spent seven years as Head of Communications at the Greg Norman Company.

"As we pursue our goal of enhancing the global golf ecosystem, we are focused on building upon our strong foundation of sustainable growth, and are pleased to welcome Will, Slugger and Jane to the leadership team," said Greg Norman. "Their combined experience and expertise will be invaluable and instrumental, guiding LIV Golf Investments into the future."

All three team members have transitioned into their new roles.

LIV Golf Investments is building an exceptionally talented team of distinguished professionals from golf, sports and entertainment with deep experience in event operations, marketing, sponsorship and broadcasting. These new appointments follow the announcement last week naming Sean Bratches as Chief Commercial Officer and Ron Cross as Chief Events Officer. Additional leadership announcements are to follow.

About LIV Golf Investments

LIV Golf Investments is a newly formed company, with group companies in the USA and UK, and with Asian offices to follow. Its remit is to holistically improve the health of professional golf on a truly global scale and support existing stakeholders to help unlock the sports' untapped potential. Greg Norman is the first and founding CEO of LIV Golf Investments. PIF, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio, is the majority shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

