Cylitic Security Chooses Swimlane to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Security Automation Services at Scale

Cylitic Security, a cyber security services provider, announced that it has chosen Swimlane , the leader in cloud-scale low-code security automation, to scale up its security operations.

Cylitic is pioneering a comprehensive managed security service to help small to medium-sized businesses successfully fight off sophisticated cyberattacks.

On average, Fortune 100 companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually on dedicated professional cybersecurity analysts, complicated tools, and technologies to continuously monitor their networks looking for anomalies and act in real-time to mitigate threats. Unfortunately, these capabilities are not always realistic for smaller entities. Security talent is expensive and sparse. Some cybersecurity technology vendors won't sell to smaller entities, which is also a disadvantage.

Yet, cybersecurity is not a concern only prevalent amongst large-scale enterprises--nor are the associated challenges with keeping an organization secure. Cybersecurity is an industry-wide concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Deploying security automation systems can bring the sophistication of enterprise-scale systems to the SMB customer. Low-code security automation provides a robust application development capability for use cases that can be solved with simple drag-and-drop data entry and business logic to extremely complex, sophisticated solutions that meet the needs of the entire organization. Cylitic's purpose is to bring advanced security capabilities and expertise to small to medium-sized customers who normally otherwise wouldn't have this access. Cylitic is leveling the playing field against threat adversaries who specifically target smaller organizations.

"We are excited to be partnering with Swimlane. Their platform allows us to scale our security service even further and helps us protect tens of thousands of mission-critical systems for smaller organizations. Technology like Swimlane is common in large, sophisticated Fortune ranked companies and Government agencies. This is yet another piece of the puzzle for Cylitic to democratize the state of technology and tactics for smaller organizations that don't have experienced cybersecurity teams," said Andrew Thornton, Cylitic Security's Chief Security Officer.

"Today, every company is a technology company," said Cody Cornell, co-founder, and chief strategy officer, Swimlane. "Moreover, every company is experiencing the impacts of a global talent shortage, and simultaneously, security is having an unprecedented impact on businesses and their bottom line, making cybersecurity a company-wide issue. Together, Swimlane and Cylitic are bringing the power of the low-code security automation to the SMB market, providing a customer-first approach by combining security technology integrations with industry best practices to create market-ready solutions that accelerate time-to-value."

About Swimlane

Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Supporting use cases beyond SOAR, Swimlane improves the ease with which security teams can overcome process and data fatigue, as well as chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane unlocks the potential of automation beyond the SOC by delivering a low-code platform that serves as the system of record for the entire security organization and enables anyone within the organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the protection of the organization. For more information, visit swimlane.com .

About Cylitic

Cylitic Security provides cyber security technology and services. Collectively the Cylitic team has defended global Fortune companies and critical government systems. Cylitic combines best in class Silicon Valley engineering with exceptional security talent to create the next generation of managed security services. Cylitic's people + technology work synergistically to protect their customers around the clock. The Cylitic team is particularly proud to apply their skills and tools to help protect small mission critical companies. To learn more, visit www.cylitic.com .

