Polaris RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R® Factory Tuned For Performance with Rockford Fosgate® Audio

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, delights riders with high performance audio systems factory installed in 2022 Polaris RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R®. Designed and engineered with the Polaris team to ensure the best audio integration, these systems are factory tuned for a class-leading experience.

RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R® are available with a Stage 2 audio system designed to perform in the outdoors

The two-passenger RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R® are available with a Stage 2 audio system designed to perform in the outdoors. This includes a 400-watt 4 channel amplifier, two 6.5-inch front speakers with durable injection molded woofers, 1-inch tweeters positioned rider centric for next level sound, and either Ride Command™ or the Rockford PMX-2 source unit. The 4-passenger vehicles also come equipped with Stage 2 factory audio plus rear 6.5-inch coaxial speakers housed-in off-road ready factory enclosures.

Both the two-passenger and four-passenger vehicles allow the rider to dial in their own audio experience with upgradeable options. Add bass with a 10-inch subwoofer powered by an additional 400-watt amplifier. In this Enclosed Bass Ecosystem (E.B.E™), the powered subwoofer and amplifier are built to the exact vehicle specifications for maximized bass performance and superior reliability. This all-in-one ecosystem houses everything you need for top tier bass output. Add more speakers to either the two-passenger or four-passenger vehicles by adding optional 6.5-inch coaxial speakers housed in moto-cans that securely mount to the frame.

The Rockford Fosgate® Stage 2 audio system and upgrade options feature Rockford's ORR™ (Off-Road-Ready) technology so they are over built for the outdoors. Every part was designed to withstand the elements, ensuring that drivers enjoy crystal-clear sound at any speed, in any driving condition.

For those looking for the ultimate upgrade option, visit the Polaris parts counter to learn more about the Rockford Fosgate Stage 5 System for the RZR Pro R® and RZR Turbo R®.

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

RZR Pro-R® and RZR Turbo R® are registered trademarks of Polaris Inc.

