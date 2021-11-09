No Shave November: 48% of Americans Think Bearded Men Are Better With Money LendingTree Survey Finds 46% of Men, 24% of Women Will Skip Shaving in Honor of Charitable Movements

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As No Shave November and Movember charity events get underway, here's a fun fact: Almost half of Americans think bearded men are better with money than their clean-shaven counterparts.

That's according to a LendingTree survey of more than 2,000 Americans about grooming in honor of this month's tradition of letting mustaches and beards grow to raise awareness of men's health issues.

Key findings

Nearly half (48%) of Americans think bearded men are better with money compared to those who are clean-shaven. As for men who currently have facial hair, 75% claim they're better with money.

This year, 46% of men will forego shaving and/or grow a mustache in honor of No Shave November and Movember. And the holiday isn't just for men as 24% of women will skip shaving, too.

About 1 in 6 men say they've argued with a significant other about their facial hair (or lack thereof). Beard bickering is more common among men who prefer facial hair versus those who are clean-shaven (19% versus 14%).

Men spend more money on grooming products than women, and it's more expensive to have a beard than to be clean-shaven. On average, men spend $42 per month on products like razors and shaving cream, while women spend $39 . Men with facial hair spend even more: $49 , versus $35 for clean-shaven guys.

Men are into self-care, too. Male respondents indicated they spend money on massages (12%), manicures or pedicures (9%), facials (9%) and waxing (7%). Gen Z and millennial men are especially into these services.

"For whatever reason, Americans have long seen beards as a sign of wisdom and gravitas," said LendingTree's chief credit analyst, Matt Schulz. "Even Uncle Sam has a beard. Not to mention some of the wisest men in literature and pop culture, like Merlin, Gandalf and Obi-Wan Kenobi, have beards"

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/no-shave-november-survey/.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,051 U.S. consumers from Oct. 15-20, 2021. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

