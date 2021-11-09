LIMARP International Center of Excellence for Obesity Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIMARP International Center of Excellence for Obesity (https://www.limarp.com/) in Tijuana, Mexico has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation by the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program (http://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/) for its Medical Travel Services Program.

Dr. Liza María Pompa González and her team

Established in 2002 by Dr. Liza María Pompa González, CEO and Founder, LIMARP is a leading medical and surgical center of excellence, committed to improving the lives of people who are overweight or obese, through a highly trained multidisciplinary team that works with the most up-to-date protocols and technologies. LIMARP's mission is to help its patients achieve enhanced, fulfilled, and healthy lives through a unique integrative program, which allows patients to achieve long lasting results.

LIMARP was officially notified of the accreditation decision on October 26, 2021, after completing a three-day remote accreditation survey conducted by two GHA surveyors. According to Dr. Pompa, Chief Executive Officer of LIMARP, "Obtaining the GHA Medical Travel Services Program accreditation is a true milestone for us, because it reflects years of tireless work and training, while symbolizing our deep commitment to excellence in the medical care of our bariatric patients. I am incredibly proud of my team, their steadfastness and uncompromising dedication to our continuous improvement standards and the kind, professional treatment of our patients."

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program was established with the goal of enhancing the patient experience for medical travelers across the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum. GHA standards, accredited by ISQua (through the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association), provide concrete and measurable value to patients by ensuring that the hospital or clinic has instituted processes that are customized to the medical travelers' unique needs and expectations and are consistently monitored for improvement. Additionally, GHA provides healthcare organizations with a unique opportunity to not only acquire skills and competencies designed to strengthen their medical travel services, but also impact business performance.

Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Healthcare Accreditation Program stated, "The objective of the GHA accreditation process is to effectively and efficiently position healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, thus improving not only clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, but also to positively impact an organizations' business performance. LIMARP's focus on excellence and exceeding patient expectations along the medical travel care continuum was evident during the entire survey. We congratulate LIMARP's leadership and staff for achieving GHA Accreditation and for its commitment to supporting the needs of medical tourism patients."

LIMARP® is an internationally renowned bariatric center of excellence in Tijuana, MX, recognized for its superior standards in quality care, advanced surgical techniques, and dedication in the treatment and management of obesity. Under the leadership of master bariatric surgeon Liza María Pompa González, LIMARP is a reviewed and fully accredited International Center of Excellence for Obesity, which means they offer the highest international standards for quality in safe and effective weight loss procedures.

One of the things that makes LIMARP International Center of Excellence in Obesity unique is their robust follow up plan. With a full staff that includes physicians, highly trained nurses, certified dietitians and trainers, as well as bariatric psychologists; LIMARP offers patients a complete, comprehensive program designed for success. Certified in various advanced techniques for weight loss surgery, LIMARP offers customized solutions to every patient.

In the spirit of providing bariatric patients with all the services they might need, LIMARP also has a plastic surgery department. Staffed with highly trained, accredited surgeons who specialize in body contouring procedures to remove excess skin and stubborn fat deposits, they offer a wide range of procedures to help patients look and feel their absolute best.

For more information visit: https://www.limarp.com

About the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program:

GHA is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with a specialized focus in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel.



Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

For more information visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

