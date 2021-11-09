Fifth Season Continues Partnership with Pittsburgh Penguins in Year Two

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Fifth Season, Pittsburgh's nationally recognized vertical farm and maker of unique, flavorful salad blends, is the team's official provider of fresh leafy greens again this year. The partnership includes fan engagement sampling events, and Penguin's Chef Geoff Straub will use Fifth Season's greens in the team's pre-game meals throughout the season.

Official Greens of the Pittsburgh Penguins

"Fresh produce loses up to 60 percent of its nutrition within five days of harvest," said Fifth Season CEO, Austin Webb. "Our partnership with the Penguins is about supporting our hometown team and building our brands together, but it's also about nourishing the athletes we root for with the freshest, most nutritious greens."

"The Penguins are proud to extend our partnership with Pittsburgh-based Fifth Season," said Penguins chief revenue officer Terry Kalna. "Our success comes from a combination of good habits on and off the ice and Fifth Season's quality products contribute to our players' nutrition and performance."

By delivering salads within hours of harvesting and packaging in the same facility, Fifth Season has reinvented our produce system and has set a new standard for freshness, cleanliness and quality. All Fifth Season produce is grown in a totally controlled environment, and therefore is never treated with pesticides, is 100% clean and has an average shelf life of weeks, not days.

Fifth Season salads come in a variety of pre-packaged sizes and are available across Pittsburgh at select Giant Eagle locations and are also available for doorstop delivery to Pittsburgh-area residents at a 10 percent discount. Local residents and businesses can order Fifth Season salads and greens at www.fifthseasonfresh.com.

ABOUT FIFTH SEASON

Fifth Season's vertical farm is in Braddock, adjacent to the oldest still-operating steel mill in the country. The company was founded by graduates of Carnegie Mellon University who remain committed to Pittsburgh by supporting local organizations including 412 Food Rescue and For Good PGH. Fifth Season's vertical farms combine proprietary robotics and AI with sustainable agriculture to disrupt the country's $60 billion produce market and deliver an entirely new category of hyper-local, fresh food. Fifth Season's newest vertical farm in Braddock, Pa., a historic steel town on the edge of Pittsburgh, features a 25,000-sq.-ft. grow room with twice the growing capacity of traditional vertical farms. It is set to grow more than 500,000 lbs. of produce in its first full year of operation. The company's fresh, tender lettuces, spinach, arugula, "Bridge City" and "Three Rivers" blends, as well as their herbs, receive individualized attention as sensors monitor every condition — humidity, pH, light, nutrient mix — and adjust to each plant's needs. Fifth Season can even determine the perfect nourishment to give varietals their own buttery or crispy, soft, sharp, or tangy flavor and texture. For more information on Fifth Season, its technology and produce, visit www.fifthseasonfresh.com.

Contact: Danielle Davis, Danielle.davis@fifthseasonfresh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fifth Season