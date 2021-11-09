Coravin, Inc. Launches Its First Online Wine Shop, a Curated Selection of Well-known Labels and Hidden Gems The Coravin Wine Shop launches with a 50+ bottle collection of allocated and cult wines curated in collaboration with Master Sommelier Michael Meagher

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announced today the official launch of the Coravin Wine Shop, an online selection of bespoke wines and cult labels like Horsepower, Papapietro-Perry and Amici Cellars.

The first selection of wines are curated in collaboration with Michael Meagher, one of only 269 Master Sommeliers worldwide and principal and owner of Sommelier On-Demand Hospitality Services.

"In the past year, we've introduced new systems, including Pivot™ and Coravin Sparkling™, that expand the range of wines customers can explore with our products. We have also ventured beyond preservation to promote other brands that enhance the wine experience through the Coravin Marketplace and even opened our first Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar in London. Yet, there was still something missing...the wine," shared Christopher Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Coravin. "The Coravin Wine Shop furthers our vision to meaningfully expand the way the world can experience wine. Through our platform, we make it easy to discover new wines from well-known brands and cult favorites alike. The combination of these wines and our preservation systems mean consumers can have even more fun exploring the amazing variety the wine world has to offer."

Built on Coravin's foundation of trusted relationships in the wine world, the Coravin Wine Shop intends to inspire and empower wine exploration one glass at a time. Shoppers can purchase hard-to-get wines like 2016 Heitz Cellars Lot C-91 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, 2018 Opus One Napa Valley, 2017 Domaine Vincent Ledy Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru les Porets Saint Georges, and 2016 Champagne Christophe Baron Le Dessus du Bois Marie 1.5L.

"The Coravin Wine Shop is going to be where you can explore styles, varieties, producers and regions that might otherwise get lost at a massive online retailer," says Master Sommelier Michael Meagher. "One of the benefits of Coravin wine preservation systems is the ability to compare wines side by side without having to commit to an entire bottle. The Coravin Wine Shop unlocks a new level: Being able to access hard-to-find, hard-to-get wines and taste them alongside some tried and true classics like Austrian Sekt versus Champagne or South African Pinot Noir versus Burgundy. Plus, a lot of the wines are made in the hundreds of cases, not hundreds of thousands, which means the Coravin Wine Shop's offerings will continually evolve over time. It's going to be a fun place to shop and discover your own palate preferences."

In celebration of this exciting launch, Coravin is offering new and existing Club Coravin members free shipping on all orders over $199 (or 6+ bottles) through the end of the year. Following this introductory period, consumers will receive free shipping on orders over $399 (or 12+ bottles). For more information on the Coravin Wine Shop or to begin exploring the assortment, please visit www.wine.coravin.com .

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to expand the way the world can experience wine. Through its innovations, it empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, still or sparkling, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves and websites of leading retailers, in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world.

Learn more at www.coravin.com.

