Community Access National Network Releases Fourth Policy Report on 340B Drug Pricing Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A cornerstone argument in favor of the 340B Drug Pricing Program centers on so-called charity care rates of the participating Disproportionate Share Hospitals (DSH). Those covered entities, specifically DSHs, should be able to leverage their 340B dollars to extend care and out-patient medications to offset losses from uncompensated care. In the ideal, offsetting the costs associated with charity care to provide more care to low-income patients is noble and moral and just, and one society should support. The problem occurs when charity care is wrapped up or conflated with all "uncompensated, unreimbursed care" because a significant portion of uncompensated care is written off as bad debt, and that debt all too often gets reported to patients' credit reports. Whereas charity care is care provided at no cost or debt to the patient. Moving forward, we must not confuse, conflate, or combine generalized uncompensated care with charity care.

A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why the Decline in Charity Care Matters to You

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-4

Media Contact :

Brandon M. Macsata, General Consultant

info@tiicann.org

(305) 519-4256

(PRNewsfoto/Community Access National Network)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Access National Network