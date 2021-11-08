Trulieve Announces Opening of West Virginia's First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

MSO becomes first operator in West Virginia; Trulieve Morgantown to celebrate grand opening and begin serving patients on November 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the opening of its first dispensary in West Virginia. Trulieve Morgantown, located at 1397 Earl Core Road, will be the first dispensary in the state to sell medical cannabis. Trulieve will host a ribbon cutting and open its doors to patients at the Morgantown dispensary on Friday, November 12. The Company also plans to open its second retail location in Weston, located at 137 Staunton Drive, on Monday, November 15.

West Virginia registered, age-verified patients with a valid medical cannabis card can access Trulieve's diverse product line, including TruFlower, TruClear concentrates, TruSpectrum Whole Plant Extract and Botanical TruPOD cartridges, in addition to a selection of Momenta topicals, capsules and tinctures.

Trulieve invites the Morgantown community to join in celebrating the opening of its first West Virginia dispensary. As part of the festivities, patients will receive a 25% in-store discount on opening day and can enjoy free swag giveaways, music, and complimentary food from neighboring Pizza Al's. Those who are not yet registered patients can receive assistance onsite to complete a patient card application on opening day. Trulieve Morgantown will be open Thursday to Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Trulieve Weston will be open on Monday and Tuesday, also from 10 AM to 6 PM.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Morgantown Ribbon Cutting and Dispensary Opening

WHERE: 1397 Earl Core Rd. Morgantown, WV 26505

WHEN: Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Weston Dispensary Opening

WHERE: 137 Staunton Dr. Weston, WV 26452

WHEN: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

"We're thrilled to be first to market in West Virginia and to continue building the foundation for the West Virginia's emerging medical cannabis market," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our team is especially eager to leverage our first-mover advantage to bolster local economies by creating sustainable jobs and investing in marginalized communities. We look forward to serving West Virginia patients, who have been patiently waiting for this day to arrive, with an unparalleled retail experience and the high-quality medical cannabis products they can rely on for safe and effective relief."

Trulieve first announced plans to enter West Virginia in February 2021 after securing four dispensary permits from the state's Office of Medical Cannabis. In July, The Company became the first MSO to commence cultivation in the state at its 100,000 square foot Huntington facility. Over the past three months, Trulieve has strategically scaled its cultivation capacity to meet forthcoming patient demand and plans to open more dispensary storefronts across West Virginia in the coming year. As of November 4, the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Medical Cannabis ("OMC") had received more than 4,000 patient applications for West Virginia's medical cannabis program.

In advance of commencing medical cannabis sales in the state, Trulieve has established partnerships with community organizations in West Virginia, and looks forward to expanding upon these in the coming months and years. The company participated in several educational and community events this October and will continue its efforts assisting future patients and partnering with healthcare practitioners around the applications of medical cannabis. Trulieve's recent and upcoming community engagement events include:

Fairness West Virginia Gala, October 23

West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Virtual Presentation, October 26

West Virginia Virtual Physicians Connect, featuring Trulieve's Physician Engagement Team, October 27

West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association Conference, November 5-7

West Virginia University Tailgate, November 6

West Virginia Family Medicine Foundation Conference, November 12-14

For more information on Trulieve's Morgantown and Weston dispensary locations, as well as details on upcoming community engagement events, please visit: https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia. To connect on social media, please follow Trulieve WV on Facebook and on Instagram at @trulieve.wv.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

