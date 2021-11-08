Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether McAfee Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with the Investor Group

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with the Investor Group.

Ademi LLP alleges McAfee's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet McAfee shareholders will receive only $26.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $12 billion on an equity value basis, and over $14 billion on an enterprise value basis after giving effect to repayment of McAfee debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for McAfee by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if McAfee accepts a superior bid. McAfee insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of McAfee's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for McAfee.

