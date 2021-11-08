Sequans to Participate in the 10th Annual Roth Technology Conference

PARIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today that Georges Karam, CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the 10th Annual Roth Technology Conference being held virtually November 17-18, 2021.

Sequans will conduct 40-minute one-on-one video meetings on Wednesday, November 17th and Thursday, November 18th. See the Roth Conference website for meeting times and availability.

For more information about the Roth London conference, or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative or email the event organizers at registration@roth.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com .

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

