High-Tech High Heels: Toyota Donation Aims to Help Replenish STEM Pipeline

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Tech High Heels® (HTHH) is excited to announce a partnership with the Toyota USA Foundation in the form of a $500,000 grant to further High-Tech High Heel's® mission to increase the number of girls entering into a college-level degree program in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The Grant will be used to build a STEM pipeline program in the Dallas Independent School District focused on kindergarten through high school aged girls from underserved communities.

"This grant builds on our efforts in DFW, and throughout the country, to prepare, motivate and inspire youth to be the problem-solvers and innovators of tomorrow," said Michael Medalla, manager of the Toyota USA Foundation.

The Toyota USA Foundation grant also will support the creation of curriculum and a playbook to help organizations across the metroplex and beyond engage in a cohesive manner and with educational resources to support year-round programing.

"Today, there are several wonderful STEM programs available to youth, but curriculum development can be difficult, and the consistency of offerings can vary greatly depending on financial resources," Medalla added. "Through this grant, High-Tech High Heels® will share what they do best with other nonprofits to address disparities and help close the gender gap in STEM fields."

High-Tech High Heels® is a non-profit founded in 2001 by a group of women with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM fields.

"This grant advances our mission and we are extremely grateful to be partnering with The Toyota USA Foundation to develop this strategic program across the country," said Britney Keepes, board member for High-Tech High Heels®.

