CLEANLIFE® celebrates 10 years of Finding a Better Way™

­­CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEANLIFE®, a leading provider of highly customized LED lighting solutions and provider of smart home technology, is celebrating its 10-year company anniversary.

Founded by Justin Miller in 2011 while studying abroad in Asia, CLEANLIFE® has grown from its humble beginnings of selling eco-friendly LED lights for vending machines into a global joint-venture enterprise. The company provides engineering expertise, product design services and LED technology into a multitude of industries around the world for clients such as Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hilton, IHG, Marriott International, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Walmart Inc., Wendy's, Wynn Resorts and other Fortune 500 businesses.

Reflecting on 10 years in business Miller said, "When I started CLEANLIFE® 10 years ago, I knew that we had something special to offer, but even I never imagined how far along the technology and the company would advance in a relatively short time frame."

"Much of this advancement has been made by our access to people and resources in Ohio and the Cleveland area in particular. Several of our employees are graduates from Case Western Reserve University, Ohio State University and Miami University. This area also has a strong presence in the lighting industry which has helped in recruiting talent to our company."

"Furthermore, we expect to continue innovating and finding ways to integrate energy saving and human-centric lighting into our customers' everyday lives. While 10 years may seem like a long time, it is just the beginning of the business cycle for LED and smart lighting. I feel that we are just scratching the surface of what we can do given the resources that Northeast Ohio has to offer."

To mark 10 years in business and looking ahead to the next decade, the company recently trademarked the phrase Finding a Better Way™. For CLEANLIFE®, it's not just a motto, but it reflects a commitment to constant improvement through technology and innovative thinking. Moreover, the 10-year anniversary was marked by a company celebration that included a dinner and attending the Cleveland Browns victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

About CleanLife®

CLEANLIFE® was founded in 2011 with headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio with a network of manufacturing facilities in the USA, Taiwan, China and Vietnam. While CLEANLIFE® has supplied LED lighting products that improve energy efficiency and the environment, the future of LED lighting is Finding a Better Way™ to connect people with their homes and create productive, comfortable living environments. Smart products developed by CLEANLIFE® will make this connection for consumers by allowing them to control lighting and other aspects of their home with their smart device for a truly personal experience.

