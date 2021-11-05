LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signiant Inc. today announced the acquisition of Levels Beyond, the company behind the media workflow software suite known as Reach Engine. Levels Beyond's talent and technology will be used to extend the functionality of Signiant's market-leading SaaS platform, adding new capabilities for simplifying and modernizing media workflows.

Signiant Acquires Levels Beyond (PRNewsfoto/Signiant)

Commenting on the company's second acquisition of 2021, Margaret Craig, CEO of Signiant, notes the unique value proposition of a unified multi-tenant SaaS platform that serves the entire media industry. "By virtue of our underlying acceleration technology and broad-based role in the global flow of media, Signiant can provide customers with a foundation that addresses multiple supply chain challenges efficiently and at scale. Our SaaS platform has critical mass, it serves as the core of the B-to-B media ecosystem, and it is the ideal anchor point for adjacent media-centric functionality." The company recently acquired Lesspain Software to facilitate organizing, finding, and interacting with media assets, and the Levels Beyond acquisition will now extend Signiant's offerings to include a range of configurable workflow building blocks.

Signiant Chief Solutions Officer Mike Flathers adds, "The media industry looks to Signiant for innovation and creative problem-solving, and workflow orchestration is ripe for disruption. By leveraging know-how from Levels Beyond and the power of the Signiant SaaS platform, we can give customers what they're asking for — which is a much lighter-weight, simpler, more productized approach to workflow implementation. The industry demands best-of-breed optionality and a high level of configurability, but complex one-off deployments simply cannot deliver the necessary flexibility and economies of scale. It will be great to have the Levels Beyond team at the table to help turn our vision into reality."

Key members of the Levels Beyond team will continue to be based in Denver, where Signiant will operate a development center. According to Art Raymond, founder of Levels Beyond, the decision to join forces with Signiant was clear. "We're excited to become part of a high-growth, customer-centric software company that is committed to the media industry. Signiant's cloud-native SaaS experience is unparalleled, and the Levels Beyond team brings complementary skills that include deep media workflow experience and extensive knowledge of third-party integrations. The combination will be unstoppable." Raymond further notes that the companies share a number of key customers who see the acquisition as highly compelling. "Customer expectations for the next-generation media technology stack are clear, and there's only one software company in our space that can meet the media industry's requirements for agility, optionality, and favorable economics. This is the perfect way to extend the Levels Beyond legacy of solving our customers' toughest workflow problems."

About Signiant:

Signiant's enterprise software provides people and systems with fast, reliable, secure global access to valuable media assets — regardless of storage type or location. Our cloud-native Software Defined Content Exchange (SDCX) SaaS platform anchors the next-generation media technology stack, optimizing content flow within and between more than 50,000 media companies of all sizes. From content creation through distribution, Signiant plays a mission-critical role in file-based workflows and cloud upload/download across the media supply chain. For more information, please visit http://www.signiant.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680236/Signiant_Acquires_LevelsBeyond_Social.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signiant