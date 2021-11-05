The National Defense University Foundation Announces Strategic Board Appointments

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Defense University (NDU) Foundation continues its strategic focus on innovation with the appointments of four new board members.

Business leaders appointed to National Defense University Foundation Board of Directors

The appointments are further steps in the NDU Foundation's growth strategy to broaden and diversify its operational capabilities into key aspects that are consistent with the Foundation's philanthropic mission to support the National Defense University. These appointments reinforce the Foundation's commitment to identity new and strategic public private partnerships that align leadership and innovative capabilities to affect national defense and security, public policy, and industry to achieve domestic and global peace and stability.

"These Board appointments further our strategic efforts to partner with business, industry, and other organizations to ensure the National Defense University remains the international community's premier institution for national security, public diplomacy, and global security education. These appointees have demonstrated the ability to innovate new ideas and solutions in critically relevant domains of energy, space, cyber, nuclear capabilities, and national defense and security," said VP of Boeing Global Services, and NDU Foundation Chairman RADM Michael Manazir USN (Ret.).

Joining the National Defense University Foundation are:

Tina Dolph is president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc., the separate but affiliated U.S. government arm of technology powerhouse Siemens. With project teams across the U.S. and internationally, SGT is a cleared provider of Siemens products, technologies, and software to solve some of the most complex government challenges in energy, automation, and digitalization.

Swami Iyer is the President of Aerospace Systems for Virgin Galactic Holdings. He is responsible for leading the manufacturing, engineering, and program management teams, processes, and facilities to support the design and build of Virgin Galactic's current and future fleet of vehicles. He has over 20 years of experience in commercial and highly classified aerospace, defense and cyber industries.

Sarah Mineiro is senior director for space strategy at Anduril Industries and has worked in the national security and defense sector for over 15 years. Previously, Sarah was the Staff Lead for the Strategic Forces Subcommittee for the House Armed Service Committee (HASC). She led the Subcommittee's legislative and oversight activities of all Department of Defense and Military Intelligence Program space programs, U.S. nuclear weapons, missile defense, directed energy, and hypersonic systems.

Pasquale (Pat) Tamburrino Jr. is a Vice President at LMI, leading the logistics practice area, providing customer support in acquisition and lifecycle management, supply chain and infrastructure resilience, and maintenance, distribution, and operations. A Navy nuclear submarine community veteran, Pat is a retired career member of the Senior Executive Service, serving in multiple roles of the chief of Naval operations staffs, the Chief Human Capital Officer of the Department of Defense and the chief of staff for the DoD Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness performing the duties of the principal deputy undersecretary.

"These executives bring extensive experience to our work of advancing the Foundation's mission to support the post-graduate education and leadership development of strategic defense, national security, and peace-keeping professionals studying at the National Defense University Foundation," President and CEO James Schmeling said. "They offer varied perspectives and expand our current board of directors' expertise across the global and national industrial and defense sector and we look forward to their contributions."

About the National Defense University Foundation

The NDU Foundation focuses exclusively on supporting the education and leadership development of national defense, security and peacekeeping professionals studying at the National Defense University (NDU)., located at Ft. Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. The Foundation provides NDU with vital resources to NDU to fulfill the mission to educate joint warfighters and other national security leaders in critical thinking and the creative application of military power to inform national strategy and globally integrated operations, under conditions of disruptive change, in order to prevail in war, peace, and competition. Learn more at NDUFoundation.org.

