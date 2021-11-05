Jalen Ramsey teams up with The Athletes' Corner & Feeding America® to Help Feed Families in Los Angeles For every interception, sack, and forced fumble recorded by the Rams defense this season, 5,000 meals* will be provided to food banks in LA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sunday's ago, Jalen Ramsey celebrated his 27th birthday in style both on and off the field. On the field, he delivered in crunch time with a game-sealing interception, leading to a Rams victory over the Detroit Lions. Off the field, the 4x Pro Bowl CB launched a campaign in partnership with The Athletes' Corner to help feed families in Los Angeles.

Feeding Families with Jalen Ramsey will help provide 5,000 meals to food banks in Los Angeles for every interception, sack, and forced fumble the Rams defense records for the rest of the 2021-22 NFL season.

The campaign - Feeding Families with Jalen Ramsey - will help provide 5,000 meals for every interception, sack, and forced fumble recorded by the entire Los Angeles Rams defense during the rest of the 2021-22 NFL season. There will also be a 2x multiplier applied when Jalen records an interception, sack, or forced fumble - which means Jalen's game-sealing interception against the Lions helped provide 10,000 meals! The Rams defense recorded a total of 2 interceptions and 2 sacks during the first game of the campaign, helping provide a total of 25,000 meals to local food banks in Los Angeles with the help of Feeding America®.

This last Sunday, the Rams recorded a total of 5 sacks and 1 interception against the Houston Texans, which means Jalen and The Athletes' Corner will help provide another 30,000 meals to food banks in Los Angeles. This brings the campaign-total up to 55,000 meals after the first two games.

"Throughout my career I've always found it important to stay connected to the community. Just as I have been proud to represent the LA Rams on the field, I am just as proud to touch the community here in LA. This partnership with The Athletes' Corner was the perfect partnership for me." said Jalen Ramsey, 4x Pro-Bowl CB. "We have a strong will to want to help others through our blessings. This initiative helps me use my God given abilities as well as the platform He has blessed me with, to provide meals for those in need in the Los Angeles area. I am glad my teammates and I can help with such a great cause and I'm excited to be a part of it. Being a leader is having a commitment both on & off the field."

"We all know that Jalen is an incredible football player on the field, but what he is doing off the field is nothing short of amazing," said Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founder of The Athletes' Corner and Color Commentator for the Golden State Warriors. "We are thrilled to work alongside Jalen to fight hunger in the Los Angeles community, and we know we will change numerous lives together through this initiative."

The two Feeding America member food banks in Los Angeles that will be benefiting from the season-long campaign include the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Food Share of Ventura County.

If you are interested in helping Jalen provide more nourishing meals to families, please contact The Athletes' Corner via email: brennen@theathletescorner.org

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and teams to help families who are struggling mentally, spiritually, and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. One of their primary initiatives is called, 'The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger', where they link meal donations with the in-game performances of the athletes and teams they partner with. During the last 12 months, The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger has helped provide over 2.5 million meals through partnerships with the Golden State Warriors, Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz, Demario Davis, and Adrian Peterson. In addition to The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, The Athletes' Corner also creates faith-based athlete-driven content on their social media channels. During the last 12 months, they have generated more than 150 million social media impressions and amassed 70,000 followers with messages focused on faith and family. Visit https://theathletescorner.org/ to learn more!

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA ®

Feeding America® is the leading hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and governments all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*Feeding America® Meal Claim: $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

SOURCE The Athletes' Corner