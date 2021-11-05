Christmas at Biltmore and Van Gogh Alive open Nov. 5

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the opening of Biltmore's estate-wide holiday celebration, Christmas at Biltmore. This tradition dates back more than 125 years ago when George Vanderbilt celebrated the first Christmas with family and friends in his new home – Biltmore House. Guests are invited every year to enjoy the enchantment of the holidays on the estate. Unique this year is the opportunity to also experience Van Gogh Alive presented by Grande Experiences, the first of three multi-sensory digital art exhibitions in a year-long series.

The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company

Biltmore House grandeur

Décor in Biltmore House includes 62 hand-decorated Christmas trees, over 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, and 175 poinsettias. Decorations are scaled to the maximum to transform an estate like Biltmore into the grand experience it is year after year.

Two experiences are available to enjoy Biltmore during the holiday season -- Christmas at Biltmore and Candlelight Christmas Evenings. The entire estate is open to guests as part of admission to either Christmas experience.

Christmas at Biltmore daytime celebration, Nov. 5, 2021 – Jan. 9, 2022

This tradition includes a daytime tour of Biltmore House while the estate is adorned with holiday decorations that number in the thousands.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings, Nov. 5, 2021 – Jan. 8, 2022

Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight during this nighttime tour, changing the daytime visit's mood and experience. Musicians stationed throughout the house perform seasonal favorites.

"Van Gogh Alive" digital art exhibition

Part one of a year-long digital art series at Biltmore, Legends of Art & Innovation, aligns with the start of the holiday season with the opening of Van Gogh Alive presented by Grande Experiences. Hosted in Biltmore's event center, Amherst at Deerpark, and running through March 5, 2022, this multi-sensory experience is an immersion into the remarkable life of Vincent van Gogh through light, color, sound and scent.

Holiday highlights on the estate's grounds: New Christmas pop-up shop, limited release wines, grand illumination and more

Holiday activities are found throughout the estate. Inside the Conservatory are poinsettias, amaryllis, Christmas cactus, bromeliads, orchids, peace lilies, and more. The estate's winter gardens and miles of peaceful trails are also available for exploring.

Antler Hill Village offers appearances from Santa for pictures and to hear wish lists Nov. 6 through Dec. 23. As evening falls over Antler Hill Village, a constellation of holiday lights illuminate trees, buildings, the Winery tunnel and walking paths. A Christmas pop-up shop stocked with everything needed to celebrate the season.

Estate restaurants offer favorite seasonal dishes and craft cocktails. Don't miss the seasonal favorite Christmas at Biltmore Red and White wines in Biltmore Winery. Wine bundles handpicked especially for gift-giving are also available.

Holiday packages are offered at the luxurious Four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate and at the cozy Village Hotel, both decked out for the holidays. Historic cottages from Biltmore's agricultural past now accommodate overnight guests too.

Visit information

Biltmore's health and safety measures will be maintained in all operations while sharing the joy and the magic of the season with guests. For more information about visiting the estate during the holidays and to purchase admission tickets, please visit www.biltmore.com/christmas.

Media resources

Online Press Kit with Photos/Broll: Christmas at Biltmore & Candlelight Christmas Evenings 2021

Online Press Kit with Photos: Van Gogh Alive & Legends of Art & Innovation digital art series digital art series

Holiday hospitality guide: Recipes, tips from Biltmore's holiday experts, wine pairings, curated lists of Biltmore-inspired gifts, and more Recipes, tips from Biltmore's holiday experts, wine pairings, curated lists of Biltmore-inspired gifts, and more

