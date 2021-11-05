NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, was awarded best buy-side risk management product for its enterprise risk management system, Axioma RiskTM, at the 2021 WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards. These awards, which recognize leading technology providers for innovative solutions designed to help the buy-side operate more efficiently, are judged by a panel of buy-side focused technology consultants and experienced journalists.1

Axioma Risk named best buy-side risk management product 2021 by WatersTechnology

The award win focused on Axioma Risk's flexibility and modern technology infrastructure. The cloud-native portfolio risk system provides risk and portfolio managers with highly interactive analysis capabilities and batch reporting at scale. Its open architecture framework allows managers to choose their preferred data inputs – clients can connect Axioma Factor Risk Models, their own models or a combination of both across all asset classes.

"We are honored WatersTechnology, an esteemed source for financial market technology information across the globe, has once again recognized Axioma Risk as the leading risk management solution for the buy side," says Ping Jiang, Global Head of Analytics Solutions, Qontigo. "Axioma Risk's robust factor modeling and extensive coverage of investable securities provide the buy side with one unified platform to identify sources of return and risk across their investments. Built natively on the cloud, Axioma Risk enables efficient and scalable computation of analytics and the ability to rapidly integrate with clients' technology and operation environments."

Earlier this week, Qontigo announced the addition of its Carbon Emission Price factor within the Axioma Worldwide Macroeconomic Projection Equity Factor Risk Model which is integrated with Axioma Risk. The model is designed to capture consistent risk estimates across global equity portfolios through the lens of transparent macroeconomic risk factors and enables clients to decompose macro risk, run macro factor scenario analysis and stress tests for analytics results that align with their existing investment process.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.com



1 Visit events.waterstechnology.com/bstawards for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Qontigo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qontigo