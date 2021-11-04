South Florida Autism's Annual Ray Of Hope Gala To Take Place November 13th

HIALEAH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of South Florida Autism announces the annual Ray of Hope Gala November 13th, 2021, benefiting the South Florida Autism Charter School (SFACS) and the South Florida Autism Center.

This year's Gala is anticipating over 200 guests being welcomed into the newly constructed SFACS campus building in the Hialeah annex area.

In addition to the in-person Gala, an online broadcast of the event will also take place. This will allow residents from all over Florida, and across the country, to experience the new campus and how it's helping more than 300 children achieve educational breakthroughs in a school dedicated to those on the Autism Spectrum.

This year's Ray of Hope Gala will be benefitting the South Florida Autism Center, a facility expected to be built alongside the existing school that caters to adults and post-graduate students in the community. With the funds raised, it's expected this center will open to with a gym, daycare, Pre-K program, a swimming pool to teach children on the spectrum how to swim, along with many other resources for students and residents in the community. Honorees of this year's event include Santos Sangria - Premium Blend, and C&S Paint and Wallpaper, Inc.

You can register online to watch the event and learn more about Friends of South Florida Autism at http://www.friendsofsfa.org/

SOCIAL - IG/TW: @sfacs_autism / FB: facebook.com/southfloridaautismcharterschoolinc

