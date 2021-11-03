Synopsys' Pioneering PrimeShield Design Robustness Solution Recognized by 2021 World Electronics Achievement Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), which spearheaded a new category of technology to address escalating design variability at advanced nodes, today announced that its PrimeShield™ design robustness solution has received the Product of the Year honor in the EDA/software category from the 2021 World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA). The PrimeShield solution, part of the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform™ golden signoff-enabled RTL-to-GDSII design flow, is the industry's first and most accurate machine learning-driven technology to firmly establish design robustness analysis as a method to minimize failure and maximize power, performance and area (PPA). This is the fourth consecutive year Synopsys has received this WEAA recognition, which honors companies that have made outstanding contributions to the innovation and development of the electronics industry worldwide.

"Synopsys PrimeShield design robustness solution is the first and most accurate of its kind, delivering fast statistical algorithms and unique machine-learning technology to address customers' increasing variability challenges at smaller geometries," said Sanjay Bali, vice president of Marketing and Strategy for the Silicon Realization Group at Synopsys. "Through our innovation and leadership, customers developing high-performance CPUs and GPUs, low-power and ultra-low-voltage mobile chips, high-volume designs and automotive SoCs can achieve enhanced reliability, power and performance."

PrimeShield design robustness solution has been deployed at the Top 5 leading semiconductor companies. Built on the golden timing engine of Synopsys PrimeTime® static timing analysis solution, the technology can rapidly identify and drive optimization of bottlenecks at the stage, path and design level that are sensitive to variations such as supply voltage drops or manufacturing variability. The solution delivers up to 10,000x faster results compared to existing methods, with accuracy within 1% of HSPICE full Monte Carlo simulation. It is scalable to volume-production system-on-chips (SoCs) with billions of cells, performing statistical simulation on critical timing paths within minutes versus days or weeks that are required by traditional statistical simulations.

The PrimeShield solution joins a notable list of Synopsys products that have been recognized by the WEAA in recent years. Winners are selected by a committee of ASPENCORE global senior industry analysts and online users from Asia, the U.S. and Europe. Last year, Synopsys received the Innovative Product of the Year award for DSO.ai™ technology and the Most Promising New Chip Life Technology award for VC SpyGlass™ RTL static signoff platform. The company also received Innovative Product of the Year awards for automotive technology in 2019 and for its Fusion Technology™ in 2018.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions.

