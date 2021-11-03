Sonendo Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors

Leading dental technology company welcomes talented executives with substantial leadership experience spanning finance, accounting, human resources, and business operations

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, Inc., (NYSE: SONX) a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. Carolyn Beaver, former CFO of life sciences testing company Sequenom and a highly experienced corporate director; Karen McGinnis, former chief accounting officer at Illumina, a global leader in genetic sequencing; and Sadie Stern, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Dexcom, have joined the board, effective October 2021.

"We are honored to have three talented leaders join our Board of Directors. Carolyn, Karen and Sadie have extensive experience garnered over decades in leadership roles at enterprise organizations and will be invaluable as we chart Sonendo's future growth," said Bjarne Bergheim, president and CEO of Sonendo. "In parallel with our initial public offering of Sonendo shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the addition of these outstanding professionals to our corporate governing body is further testament to our goal of transforming the endodontic sector through advanced technology."

Beaver is a tenured finance professional with extensive executive-level experience. In addition to her positions at Sequenom, she previously served as chief accounting officer, corporate vice president, controller and interim CFO of biomedical laboratory instrument and test company Beckman Coulter. Earlier in her career, Beaver served as an audit partner with KPMG LLP. She is currently a director of MaxLinear, a leading provider of radio frequency, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and MediciNova, a biopharmaceutical company and was previously a board member of biotech company Organovo Holdings.

McGinnis, a certified public accountant, has over 30 years of experience, including serving in executive operational and finance roles at international public companies. In April 2021, McGinnis retired from Illumina, Inc., a leader in sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis, where she served as chief accounting officer since November 2017. McGinnis currently serves as a board member of Absci Corp., a synthetic biology company; Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions; and Biosplice Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Before serving as Illumina's chief accounting officer, McGinnis held multiple leadership positions including CFO, president and CEO at Mad Catz Interactive; chief accounting officer at Cymer, Inc.; and chief accounting officer at Insight Enterprises, Inc. Earlier in her career, McGinnis served as CFO at Horizon and senior assurance manager at KPMG.

With more than 20 years of experience leading global organizations through growth and change, Stern leads the global human resource function at Dexcom and is a strategic business partner to the company's executive team. Prior to Dexcom, she served as executive vice president, people, and culture at 3D Systems, overseeing all aspects of human resources, facilities, ethics and compliance across the company's operations in 23 countries. Earlier in her career, Stern worked at Qualcomm, LG Electronics and The Walt Disney Company, leading human resource teams and driving organizational transformation.

Concurrent with the new appointments, the board of directors terms of Brooks Andrews, Alex Crisses, Thomas Engels, Dan Even, and Chau Khuong have concluded.

"We are incredibly grateful to our outgoing board members, each of whom has played an important role in shaping and driving Sonendo's growth trajectory and wish them continued success," added Bergheim. "Their contributions have been substantial, and today's milestone reflects their commitment to our vision of transforming our industry."

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo has developed the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

