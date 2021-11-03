HONEST COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. - HNST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Honest Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HNST), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its May 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

About the Lawsuit

Honest Company and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category prior to the IPO; (ii) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Dixon v. The Honest Company, Inc., et al., 21-cv-7405.

