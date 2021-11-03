Healthcare Industry Veteran Cindy R. Kent Appointed Chief Operating Officer at Everly Health

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everly Health, the digital health company at the forefront of the virtual diagnostics-driven care industry, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Cindy R. Kent as Chief Operating Officer. Today's news closely follows September's appointments of a new Chief Financial Officer, EVP of Finance, and Audit Committee Chair as the company integrates its third acquisition in six months , the women's health brand Natalist.

"Cindy is respected across the healthcare industry for her ability to drive continuous growth and innovation," said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health. "She's a visionary leader who shares our commitment to providing better care for better health. We're fortunate to have a leader of her caliber as we look to change the lives of millions through the power of diagnostics combined with digital health."

Kent brings decades of operational leadership experience to Everly Health, most recently as EVP and President of Senior Living at Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities. Before that, she served as President and General Manager of 3M's global infection prevention division, where she led business growth and improved financial and operational performance for a $1.7 billion division across 170 countries. Prior to joining 3M in 2013, she led the gastroenterology and urology therapies division at Medtronic and spent 15 years at pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co.

Kent also serves on the Board of Directors of cloud-based personalized healthcare provider Accolade and previously served on the Board of Directors at Best Buy as the retailer made multi-billion dollar inroads into its consumer health strategy. She is a Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute and sits on the Board of Trust for her alma mater, Vanderbilt University.

"Increasing access to healthcare with reduced costs and better outcomes for patients is the mission that drives so much of healthcare. It's rare to see a company delivering on the promise of providing accessible, affordable, life-enhancing care the way Everly Health has for millions of Americans," remarked Cindy R. Kent, Chief Operating Officer at Everly Health. "I'm incredibly excited to apply my experience in driving operational excellence to help Everly Health continue its work as it becomes the uncontested leader in modern, diagnostic-driven care."

Everly Health's mission is to deliver better care for better health by providing modern, diagnostics-driven care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is parent company to the following brands: Everlywell, which is focused on providing consumers access to convenient and affordable lab testing; Natalist, the women's health brand offering fertility and pregnancy essentials with a net-zero plastic footprint; and Everly Health Solutions, which offers industry stakeholders a set of solutions -- from technology enablement to logistics, compliance, and clinical expertise -- that provides a seamless infrastructure to scale high-quality, people-focused care, starting with diagnostics. The company also operates a 50-state clinician network to provide telehealth services for a wide range of clients, including many of the largest health plans in the nation.

