BRISTOL, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Super Impulse continues to show they are the experts at combining classic toys with popular trends. With the success of Wacky Packages Minis and the popular World's Smallest product lines, Super Impulse is going even smaller! Introducing Micro Toy Box, an exciting new way to collect tiny toy favorites! Micro Toy Box is a new line of miniature collectibles featuring the greatest toys of all time that fit in the palm of your hand.

SUPER IMPULSE PROVES NO ONE THINKS SMALLER WITH NEW MICRO TOY BOX (CNW Group/Super Impulse USA)

Launching now at Target, Micro Toy Box brings iconic, multi-generational toys with the red-hot trend of must-have miniature collectibles. Consumers can now unveil Toy Hall of Fame classics, licensed from Hasbro, Mattel, Spin Master and more featuring their top brands, including Nerf, Barbie, Monopoly, Hot Wheels, Transformers, Rubik's and more in Series 1 of this collection.

Series 1 features 50 miniatures including 6 Rare and 2 Scarce finds! Each blind box includes 5 mini toys, 1 mini sticker and a checklist. The toy sizes are only ¾ to 1 ¼ inches! Get a sneak peek into your Micro Toy Box finds as the transparent lid reveals one of your miniatures! Once opened, the package transforms into a storage toy box for kids to display their collection.

To date, Super Impulse has sold 100's of millions of the World's Smallest toys worldwide. Super Impulse is the leader in miniature collectibles for both the nostalgic adult and on-trend kids. Super Impulse continues to expand their strategic licensing partnerships with the best known toy, video and entertainment companies across their product lines, including Micro Toy Box.

Micro Toy Box is available now at Target, Amazon , Big Lots , and Meijer for $6.99 and is recommended for kids ages 8 and up. For even more collectibles, gaming and micro figures follow Super Impulse at Facebook and Instagram . Check out the Micro Toy Box official commercial at our YouTube channel.

About Super Impulse

Super Impulse is committed to toy innovation, novelty items and accessories for kids and the young at heart. Most notably recognized for World's Smallest®, a range of licensed miniatures with working functions, as well as Tiny Arcades®, fully functional mini classic arcade games, and much more! Super Impulse continues to prove that good things come in small packages with the launch of Wacky Packages Minis, the hilarious miniature collectibles. Super Impulse has the latest in classic retro and trend-forward toys with "a little something" for everyone!

