Physicians' Education Resource® Returns in Person for the 39th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium (CFS®): Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow® Three-day virtual conference features international authorities discussing latest clinical insights and data across the oncology landscape

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians' Education Resource®, (PER®), is excited to return in person for the 39th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium (CFS®): Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow®. The three-day event taking place November 3-5 at the New York Marriott Marquis will address cancer treatment breakthroughs that impact patient care.

Each year, the Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium® brings together more than 2,000 health care professionals with the aim of promoting the delivery of evidence-based, state-of-the-art cancer care for routine and challenging clinical scenarios. The meeting will provide attendees with in-person and virtual networking opportunities and a robust agenda covering a broad spectrum of oncology specialties.

"It's an honor to welcome our network of top global oncologists back in person for this year's CFS® event," said Mike Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. "All attendees will gain access to one-of-a-kind insights and innovation in the oncology space."

Returning co-chairs Ajai Chari, M.D., Benjamin P. Levy, M.D., and Tiffany A. Traina, M.D., will host the conference and provide an unparalleled CME experience, covering more than 25 tumor types, the latest developments in cancer therapeutics, and how they fit into existing treatment paradigms. Attendees can also submit questions and participate in real-time discussions via PER®'s custom interactive platform.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®)

Since 1995, PER® has been dedicated to advancing cancer care through professional education and now advances patient care and treatment strategies on a wide variety of chronic illnesses and diseases. In 2016, PER® initiated continuing medical education (CME) programming in the cardiovascular and endocrinology areas. While expanding into topics outside oncology, PER® stands as the leading provider of live, online and print CME activities related to oncology and hematology. The high-quality, evidence-based activities feature leading distinguished experts who focus on the application of practice-changing advances. PER® is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the California Board of Registered Nursing. PER® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

