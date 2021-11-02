Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New UniCarriers® Forklift Mid-Sized Pneumatics IC Truck

MARENGO, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the official launch of the PF(D)80N – PF(D)120N model series, 4-wheel internal combustion mid-sized pneumatic tire forklifts. These engine-powered forklifts are available to all UniCarriers brand dealers.

Some key advantages:

8,000-12,000 lb capacity

Standard Engine Protection System constantly monitors fluid levels and temperatures to make sure that the truck hydraulic and travel performance levels in situations that require attention.

Both the GK45 LPG engine and the D04-EGT diesel engine configurations offer the performance needed to meet and exceed the expectations of the market.

Equipped with several vibration reduction features, these forklifts are designed to work in tough environments but allow for excellent levels of comfort for the operator, all shift long.

"These models provide the same quality and reliability our products are known for, and our customers will be able to use them in tough applications," said Mark Manninen, vice president of Sales and Marketing for UniCarriers Forklifts at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "These trucks are built to be a forklift the operators can rely on, since they come equipped with durable componentry and a powerful drive train."

The PF(D)80N – PF(D)120N Series is available now. For more information, visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers/all-forklifts/unicarriers/classv/mid-sized-ic-pneumatic-tire-trucks/pf_d80-pf_d120

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

