Press Invitations Available. Save Small-Town Theaters and Bookstores Nationwide with Caroling and Christmas Shopping making Family Tradition with New Franchise "The Farmer and The Belle"

Invite: Hug a Horse in Pink Pajamas Inspiring #InnerBeauty at Times Square, NYC World Premiere for Family, Christmas Comedy Movie, "The Farmer and The Belle: SAVING SANTALAND" on Nov 9

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mingle with The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland's, star / creator of franchise, Belle Winters (Jenn Gotzon, Forgiven, My Daddy is in Heaven) and the movie's picture horse around Regal E Walk (247 W. 42nd St, NYC ) from 5:00pm to 6:00pm on Nov 9. Gotzon will speak on why our value is not based on our physical appearance, but on how we love one another. The movie's message inspires #InnerBeauty and overwhelming impacted women 34-65.

Red Carpet arrivals begin Tue. Nov 9 at 6:15pm followed by 7:45pm showtime (89min) at Regal (2nd Floor).

Photo Gallery: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/14Jyrrc7lgDR6CZHKNbBDuyegFSFNls1n

"My New Favorite Christmas Movie!" raves fans about the six-week Amazon best seller (New Releases under Romance, Nov 17 - Dec 29. 2020). The family, Christmas comedy movie, The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland (TV-G) is releasing in hand-picked theaters Nov. 19 bringing local communities back together. Most showings will have youth groups sing Christmas carols coupled with a local bookstore selling gifts from their store to the movie goers. Movie's bracelet, soundtrack, children's book and devotional available at www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/shop.

"With only 30% of movie goers returning post-pandemic, independent theatres and bookstores are under threat of closing. We hope families, the littles to the grands, will experience nostalgia as they usher in the Spirit of Christmas together laughing and singing along with our heart-warming family Christmas comedy, The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland. Let's make a new Christmas tradition together watching the movie yearly at the theatre!" states husband and wife producing duo / stars of the The Farmer and The Belle, Gotzon and Jim E. Chandler (Lodge 49, Castle Falls).

Trailer and critics feedback http://www.thefarmerandthebelle.net/movie.

NYC World Premiere is presented by United Share Health Ministries sponsored by Zun Royal Group, Shinshot Media, Inspiration TV, Kay's Acres and Harmonia Equestrian.

