Illusive Unveils New Identity Risk Management Offering for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive , trusted by enterprises worldwide for protection against ransomware and cyber attacks, announced today Illusive Identity Risk Management for Microsoft Active Directory. The integrated solution is a complete market offering that combines the discovery, automated mitigation and protection of exploitable privileged identities, addressing the current #1 attack vector of ransomware and other cyber-attacks.

"Despite significant investments in time and tools to protect identity, the reality in our current threat landscape is that every organization has exploitable privileged identities," said Brendan O'Connell, chief product officer, Illusive. "Illusive Identity Risk Management for Microsoft Azure Active Directory provides a much-needed solution to address a common gap in organizations' security stack, allowing them to avoid identity-related security incidents through the enablement of zero trust principles."

With attackers having access to a near endless supply of attack tools that make it easy for them to exploit privileged credentials, it comes as no surprise that 79 percent of organizations have had an identity-related breach in the last two years.

"Illusive's integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory enables organizations to discover privileged identities that are at risk of exploitation and mitigate these risks by dynamically stepping up Conditional Access policies that provide customers the peace of mind that these most sensitive credentials are secure," said Sue Bohn, vice president, Identity and Network Access division, Microsoft.

The new integrated solution is now available for purchase from both Illusive and Microsoft via the Microsoft IP Co-Sell program and from select, mutual value-added resellers and system integrators. For more information on Illusive Identity Risk Management for Microsoft Active Directory, visit: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/illusivenetworks.illusiveidentityriskmanagement?tab=Overview

