2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Named Compact SUV of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle earned a top honor, Compact SUV of Texas, during the 29th annual 2021 Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Truck Rodeo. The two-day event brought together more than 40 auto writers with dozens of new trucks and SUVs to determine best-in-class models in major vehicle segments. Santa Cruz was selected as a category winner by TAWA members for its bold design, multi-utility features, maneuverability, and efficiency.

"It's exciting to compete in truck country, the great state of Texas, and come back with such a fantastic win," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, truck, and crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market."

"Texas Auto Writers Association members were very excited to drive the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and experience this brand-new vehicle," said TAWA President Kristin Shaw. "For the entire length of the Texas Truck Rodeo, it didn't sit idle for a moment because our journalists were taking it through its paces both on- and off-road. It didn't surprise me at all that the Santa Cruz proved its toughness and earned a win in its category."

The 2022 Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. Santa Cruz provides the secure utility of a compact SUV, with its comfort, passenger space, fuel efficiency and parking ease.

About the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA)

The Texas Auto Writers Association, Inc. was founded in 1987 and hosts the annual TAWA Truck Rodeo, which recognizes the best trucks and SUVs in 10 categories. For more information, visit https://www.texasautowriters.org.

