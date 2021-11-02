Evolution Capital Partners Makes Investment in New Jersey Environmental Services Firm

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced today that it has made a growth investment in LEW Corporation ("LEW"), headquartered in Mine Hill, New Jersey. LEW provides a range of environmental inspection, testing and remediation services to property owners, municipal housing authorities, schools and other organizations.

The company also conducts safety training through NAETI, an environmental services training business. Established in 1991 by Lee Wasserman, LEW maintains satellite offices and strategic alliances that service their clients throughout the U.S.

LEW represents the second investment for Evolution's Mainline Environmental platform, which was initiated in July 2021 with the acquisition of EnviroScience Consultants Inc. Businesses operating under the platform focus on consulting, inspection, testing, monitoring and remediation of lead, asbestos, mold and other contaminants for commercial customers in various industries.

"We are excited to partner with this team of recognized experts to address the increasingly stringent regulatory environment in New York City and throughout the Northeast," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. "Many organizations require the assistance of an expert partner to create healthy environments for their constituencies and help them establish and maintain regulatory compliance. We will continue to scale Mainline Environmental given the burgeoning opportunity in this space."

"LEW Corporation is committed to building long-lasting, valuable relationships with our clients, which will be a more efficient process thanks to the synergies within Evolution's Mainline Environmental platform," said Wasserman, LEW Corporation's president and CEO. "We are excited to join the team and grow the business with the help of Evolution Capital Partners."

About LEW Corporation

LEW Corporation, Inc. is one of the oldest and most experienced environmental consulting, remediation and training companies in the country. The company provides clients with professional environmental consulting, investigation, training and remediation services while assuring unsurpassed quality and service. www.lewcorp.com/

About Evolution Capital Partners

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity fund that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamental methodology. As a team of investors, partners and employees, our primary passion and motivation is to inspire entrepreneurs and their small businesses to grow and thrive under any economic circumstances. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

