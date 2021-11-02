NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Investors LLC ("EOS"), a privately held real estate investment firm, today announced its acquisition of Red Jacket Resorts, a leading portfolio of resort destinations with locations in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

Red Jacket Beach Resort is an iconic Cape Cod oceanfront property with exceptional service and an expansive stretch of private beach in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

EOS Investors LLC Acquires Red Jacket Resorts, a leading portfolio of destination resorts in New England

"We are excited to welcome a portfolio of high-quality properties to EOS's collection of more than 30 drive-to leisure resorts on the East Coast," said Tom Burns, Managing Director of EOS Investors. "Red Jacket Resorts align with EOS's strategy of acquiring highly differentiated assets in high barrier to entry leisure markets across the United States. We look forward to investing in the properties, employees and guests as we build upon the legacy and success that The Davenport Companies has achieved since its founding of the Red Jacket Resorts brand."

Red Jacket Resorts consists of over 650 keys across six diverse lodging options for travelers. The Red Jacket Beach Resort, Blue Water Resort, Riviera Beach Resort and Green Harbor Resort feature private beaches on Nantucket Sound while Blue Rock Resort sits on the championship Blue Rock Golf Course. Red Jacket Mountain Resort is located in the White Mountains and features the 40,000 sq ft Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park.

"Red Jacket Resorts have been staples in the Cape Cod and the White Mountains for decades," said Simon Mais, Chief Operating Officer of EOS Hospitality. "We look forward to building upon the portfolio's longstanding success serving guests in some of the most popular multi-season destinations in New England."



About EOS:

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact info@eosinvestors.com.

Red Jacket Mountain View Resort and Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park are located in the White Mountains, in the heart of New Hampshire's Mt. Washington Valley.

Green Harbor Resort on Lewis Bay in West Yarmouth is a classic Cape Cod vacation spot in a relaxing setting with a private beach and pool.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EOS Investors LLC