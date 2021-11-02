DoorDash Partners with Ulta Beauty to Launch Same-Day Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, today announced a partnership with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the nation's largest beauty retailer, to offer same-day delivery from select Ulta Beauty stores in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Boise, with plans to expand and rollout more broadly in 2022. Powered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, beauty lovers can now find instant beauty gratification more conveniently.

Just in time for the holiday season, same-day delivery service will be available for Ulta Beauty's unparalleled assortment of more than 25,000 beauty products across cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more. Whether shopping for a special gift or stocking up on beauty favorites, this seamless shopping option conveniently delivers the beauty brands consumers love to their doorsteps. To place a same-day delivery order where available, simply visit ulta.com, discover and add beauty favorites to the cart, check local store availability and select the same-day delivery option at checkout.

"We see consumers looking for faster and more convenient ways to get their favorite brands delivered same-day," said Shanna Prevé, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at DoorDash. "We are thrilled to partner with Ulta Beauty to power their same-day delivery experience and bring the magic of in-store shopping home for customers, during the holiday season and throughout the year."

"As we enter our busiest time of year, Ulta Beauty could not be more thrilled about our partnership with DoorDash to conveniently deliver the joy of beauty," said Prama Bhatt, chief digital officer, Ulta Beauty. "We take pride in being leaders that continually deliver personal, fun and seamless omnichannel experiences. This partnership represents two leaders coming together to create a new touchpoint for our guests that importantly connects our physical and digital experiences in a relevant, new way."

DoorDash Drive helps merchants meet customer delivery demand created through owned channels, without the need for in-house infrastructure to support last-mile fulfilment. Through this partnership, Ulta Beauty will receive on-demand access to DoorDash's Dasher fleet to fulfill customers' digital orders, whether placed in advance or the same day.

Learn more about same-day delivery from Ulta Beauty powered by DoorDash Drive here .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com .

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty's corporate responsibility efforts can be found at www.ulta.com/investor/esg.

