Two Industry Leaders Partnering In A Joint Collaboration

HAMILTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamat Inc., the leading acoustic solutions company, and Maxlider Brothers Custom, a leading Ford Truck customization company, have announced a joint partnership to bring their brands together to offer a superior customer experience by helping remove unwanted noise from Maxlider's creations.

Dynamat and Maxlider Joint Collaboration

In addition to the Maxlider Custom builds being fitted with Dynamat, Dynamat will be offering Custom-Tailored kits for the Ford Truck line, working closely with Maxlider to ensure that the fit and finish of those kits matches the expectations of the consumer.

"I couldn't be more excited about this partnership with Maxlider. They are one of the leading brands in their industry and, like Dynamat, have an unapologetic focus on quality and making your vehicle a better vehicle. Dynamat has been focused on removing unwanted noise and heat from vehicles for over 3 decades now, and given the level of detail that Maxlider puts into each and every Ford build, this just feels like a natural fit." stated Michael Good, President of Dynamat.

"We have used Dynamat for years in the vintage Broncos and classic Ford trucks we build. Our customers appreciate having the ultimate product in heat and noise protection! We are even more excited to partner with Dynamat to enhance our line of 2021 Ford Broncos and trucks.", stated Erik Maxlider, President of Maxlider Bros.

If you are attending SEMA, you are more than welcome to see Maxlider's Bronco, fully equipped with the Dynamat Custom Kit, in person, at the Dynamat booth (#22593)

About Dynamat, Inc.

Dynamat, Inc. is a privately held corporation located in Hamilton, Ohio, USA. Established in 1989, the company markets acoustic solutions for a broad range of industries. The Dynamat brand is recognized by consumers around the world as quality products for solutions to unwanted noise and vibration. The Dynamat brand maintains the dominant market share in Car Audio and Automotive Restoration acoustic solutions. Dynamat, Inc. also provides a broad range of unique product solutions for home acoustics, computers, appliances, and for Original Equipment Manufacturers. For more information, visit www.dynamat.com.

About Maxlider Brothers

Before Maxlider was known for building Broncos, it was known as one of the top unsigned rock bands in the country. Erik was the lead singer and manager and Kris was a guitarist. Fans started calling them, "Erik Maxlider" and "Kris Maxlider" and those names kind of stuck. Erik & Kris decided to re-launch the Maxlider brand and channel their love for vintage Broncos and old Ford trucks into a business. They opened an 8,000 sq. foot shop focused solely on the sales and restoration of Ford Broncos and trucks. Little did they know, their timing was perfect because the Bronco was quickly becoming the most popular classic vehicle in the United States!

Today, they are the largest Bronco shop in the country and sell 80-100 Broncos each year. Their high-end Bronco builds have earned numerous awards at top auto shows across the country like SEMA in Las Vegas. "We will work really hard to serve our customers and help them get the best Bronco they can afford. We want to do it right...by doing the right thing," says Erik, "each new customer is an opportunity to earn a long term relationship".

Call, text or email them if you are looking for a Ford Bronco or a vintage Ford truck. Check back to the website regularly because the inventory changes DAILY. www.maxliderbros.com

