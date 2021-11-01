Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes

Raytheon Technologies CFO to present at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference

Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:55 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact
C: 202.360.8473

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-cfo-to-present-at-bairds-2021-virtual-global-industrial-conference-301413246.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.