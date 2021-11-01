LP Building Solutions' SVP of Manufacturing Services Elected to the American Wood Council's Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LP Building Solutions is proud to announce that Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Services Mike Blosser has been elected to the American Wood Council's (AWC) Board of Directors. He joins several industry leaders that comprise the board. As a board member, Blosser will carry out AWC's mission to develop public policy and education for the advancement of wood products.

LP Building Solutions SVP, Manufacturing Services Mike Blosser

"I'm thrilled that Mike has joined the AWC Board," said AWC President and CEO Jackson Morrill. "He has a deep background in wood products manufacturing and will bring his experience and recognized leadership to what is already an extremely strong Board of Directors. I very much look forward to working with Mike as we continue to grow and shape AWC, so it is best positioned for success both today and into the future."

With 35 years of experience in the engineered wood industry, Blosser has been with LP since 1999. In his current role, he is responsible for leading the corporate Manufacturing Services group as well as serving on LP's Executive Team. Blosser holds an MBA from the Babcock Graduate School of Management at Wake Forest University and a B.S. in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech.

"I'm passionate about AWC's mission and am thrilled to join the Board of Directors to further support efforts to improve the industry through the development of key public policy and educational plans," said Blosser.

Blosser has earned a reputation among his peers for keen leadership, expert technical and operational skills, and for being an invaluable resource to LP's manufacturing and sustainability teams.

The AWC Board of Directors includes:

Chairman Furman Brodie , Charles Ingram Lumber Co.

First Vice-Chairman Eric Cremers , PotlatchDeltic

Second Vice-Chairman Ricky Stanley , TR Miller Mill

Mike Blosser , LP Building Solutions

Marc Brinkmeyer , Idaho Forest Group

George Emmerson , Sierra Pacific

Allyn Ford , Roseburg Forest Products

Nate Jorgensen , Boise Cascade

Fritz Mason , Georgia Pacific

Kevin McKinley , Canadian Wood Council

Sean McLaren , West Fraser

Andrew Miller , Stimson Lumber

Grady Mulbery , Roseburg Forest Products

Keith O'Rear , Weyerhaeuser Company

Joe Patton , Westervelt

Fred Stimpson , Canfor Southern Pine

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP® BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About The American Wood Council

The American Wood Council (AWC) is the voice of North American wood products manufacturing, an industry that provides over 450,000 men and women in the United States with family-wage jobs. AWC represents 86 percent of the structural wood products industry, and members make products that are essential to everyday life from a renewable resource that absorbs and sequesters carbon. Staff experts develop state-of-the-art engineering data, technology, and standards for wood products to assure their safe and efficient design, as well as provide information on wood design, green building, and environmental regulations. AWC also advocates for balanced government policies that affect wood products. For more information, visit www.awc.org | @woodcouncil .

