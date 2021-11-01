La Crema Announces #PackLaCrema Holiday Sweepstakes to Help Fans Celebrate the Best of the Holidays La Crema seeks to elevate this year's holiday occasions with an enter-to-win sweepstakes for a chance to win a luxury travel gift pack

WINDSOR, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed winery La Crema is pleased to announce the launch of the #PackLaCrema Holiday Sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win a luxury travel gift pack ahead of the holiday season. Through this enter-to-win sweepstakes, 100 customers will be selected to win a $50 gift card to cover luggage fees, a custom leather luggage tag and a gift pack of La Crema branded items. As La Crema fans prepare to travel and gather with loved ones, this sweepstakes provides the opportunity to elevate their holiday experience, from hopping on a plane to sharing a meal with friends and family.

Between November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, fans can enter to win the #PackLaCrema Sweepstakes by following La Crema's Instagram page and commenting on any post with the hashtag #packlacremasweeps and @lacrema, following La Crema on Twitter and commenting on any post with the hashtag #packlacremasweeps, or entering online through the La Crema website .

For more information on the sweepstakes rules and how to enter, please visit www.lacrema.com/pack-la-crema-sweeps-rules/ . To learn more about La Crema, please visit www.lacrema.com or follow La Crema on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter at @LaCremaWines. For questions about the #PackLaCrema sweepstakes or La Crema, please contact Julie Canevari at jcanevari@colangelopr.com .

In addition to entering the #PackLaCrema sweepstakes, La Crema fans looking to celebrate the holidays with their favorite wines can find them at retailers using the La Crema store locator , and can also purchase wines, gift sets and club memberships via the La Crema website .

About La Crema

Beloved winery La Crema was founded in 1979 as La Crema Viñera, meaning "Best of the Vine." For more than 40 years, the family-owned and operated winery has focused exclusively on cool-climate coastal appellations, where ocean winds and fog allow grapes to ripen slowly on the vine. Winemaker Craig McAllister continues to use boutique, time-intensive techniques to produce distinctively balanced and elegant wines. La Crema combines consistent high quality and elegant flavor with a modern, cosmopolitan personality. For more information, visit www.LaCrema.com .

