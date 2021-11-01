Hilton Grand Vacations Announces Soft Opening of Maui Bay Villas

All-suite Oceanfront Resort in Kihei Marks Company's First Property on Maui, Tenth in Hawaii

KIHEI, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) ("HGV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the soft opening of its brand-new oceanfront property, Maui Bay Villas by Hilton Grand Vacations. Located in Kihei, on Maui's southwest coast, the all-suite luxury resort marks HGV's first location on the island and tenth property in Hawaii.

With the completion of its first phase, Maui Bay Villas has initially opened 31 suites to Owners and guests, along with a large pool, breathtaking sun deck overlooking Maalaea Bay and fitness center. Each spacious suite features one or two bedrooms, plus a full kitchen, living room and dining area. Progress on the remaining phases is well under way, with buildout anticipated in 2027. Once completed, the resort will encompass a total of 388 villas, a clubhouse, on-site eatery, poolside bar and grill and more than 15 acres of recreational space.

"Maui Bay Villas is one of our most highly anticipated properties and we are thrilled to be able to share our vacation lifestyle and aloha with owners, guests and the Maui community," said Mark Wang, president and CEO, Hilton Grand Vacations. "HGV is dedicated to being a steward of our environment, a good neighbor to our community, a respected employer, and a phenomenal host. It's truly a pleasure and honor to open on beautiful Maui."

In conjunction with construction of Maui Bay Villas, HGV made substantial infrastructure improvements to the local community and nearby roadways including installing new sidewalks and bike lanes, crosswalks with flashing lights, drainage system enhancements, and a landscaped median along South Kihei Road. Two bus shelters for public transit are operating, and new public parking spaces within walking distance of the beach will be added in future phases.

As part of HGV's company-wide commitment to environmental sustainability, Maui Bay Villas has installed water-efficient appliances in all units and public areas and provided water-filling stations to promote the use of refillable bottles. The company will also avoid single-use plastics in its food service operations when possible; and use environmentally conscious products throughout its operations including in landscaping.

With the guidance of a local arborist, HGV identified scores of trees that had been growing at the site – including more than 80 coconut palms – and had them transplanted to nurseries for care until they could be returned and replanted at the property. The grounds of Maui Bay Villas are landscaped with a variety of locally sourced native and indigenous plants, such as taro, banana and bamboo.

At the helm of Maui Bay Villas is an outstanding local leadership team with extensive experience in Hawaii's hospitality industry, much of it gained on Maui. General Manager Will Bethel is joined by Jay Corpuz, chief engineer; Shermila Beauvais, director of guest services; Joy Valenzuela, executive housekeeper; and Kyle Eldridge, director of safety and security.

Currently, Maui Bay Villas has approximately 50 full-time positions in its resort operations and is seeking to fill additional roles as it continues to move toward full fruition, including 20 full-time positions in sales, marketing and administration, and eventually, more than 200 full-time hospitality positions. HGV has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and community supporter and invites interested applicants to explore available positions at https://careers.hgv.com.

In addition to Maui Bay Villas' resort positions, some 170 to 200 local construction jobs were created during the project's first phase of construction, with another 110 to 140 construction jobs expected to be needed during the remaining phases.

In accordance with local health guidelines, HGV celebrated the Maui Bay Villas' soft opening with a small, private Hawaiian blessing. A larger grand opening is tentatively being planned for next year.

In the meantime, consistent with its long-standing history of corporate philanthropy across its footprint, HGV is working to establish and extend its community support efforts on Maui. Initial plans include developing an employee ride-sharing program, resort recycling program, and employee food drives in addition to hosting beach clean-ups.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton's 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for owners and guests, synonymous with the Hilton name. Ownership with the Company provides best-in-class membership programs, currently offering exclusive services and maximum flexibility for 710,000 owners around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

