The Future of Wellness Tastes Great with NEW Nature's Bounty® Jelly Bean Vitamin Line This Suite of Delicious, Flavorful Jelly Bean Vitamins Offers Every Day Health Solutions for All Ages*

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help consumers address their wellness needs, Nature's Bounty®, a leader in the vitamins and nutritional supplements space, announced the launch of its new, innovative line of jelly bean vitamins that cater to a variety of wellness needs. The tasty, fruit-flavored jelly bean format provides an enjoyable and convenient way to get your daily dose of wellness, and is available now for both adults and kids on Amazon.com and at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger and CVS.

Nature’s Bounty® Jelly Bean Vitamin Line

The new jelly bean vitamins come in six varieties for the whole family and all are vegetarian, contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and are gelatin free. The wellness line includes:

Nature's Bounty ® Immune Jelly Beans : Daily immune support with Vitamins C, D and Zinc, which are essential to immune health. * Available in an Orange flavor. Daily immune support with Vitamins C, D and Zinc, which are essential to immune health.Available in an Orange flavor.

Nature's Bounty ® Sleep Jelly Beans : Made with Melatonin, this drug-free sleep aid helps promote sound sleep. * Available in a Mixed Fruit flavor. Made with Melatonin, this drug-free sleep aid helps promote sound sleep.Available in a Mixed Fruit flavor.

Nature's Bounty ® Multi Jelly Beans : This multivitamin provides whole body health support, including select essential vitamins, plus Zinc. * Available in a Strawberry-Lemonade flavor. This multivitamin provides whole body health support, including select essential vitamins, plus Zinc.Available in a Strawberry-Lemonade flavor.

Nature's Bounty ® Energy Jelly Beans : It's the delicious way to help your body convert food into cellular energy with Vitamin B12.* Available in a Cherry flavor. It's the delicious way to help your body convert food into cellular energy with Vitamin B12.* Available in a Cherry flavor.

Nature's Bounty ® Kids Multi Jelly Beans : Fun and tasty multivitamin for kids with 10 essential vitamins and minerals that support their health and development. * Available in a Raspberry Orange Twist flavor. Fun and tasty multivitamin for kids with 10 essential vitamins and minerals that support their health and development.Available in a Raspberry Orange Twist flavor.

Nature's Bounty® Kids Immune Jelly Beans: Yummy, bite-sized jelly beans containing Vitamins C, D and Zinc for kids' immune support.* Available in an Orange Burst flavor. Yummy, bite-sized jelly beans containing Vitamins C, D and Zinc for kids' immune support.Available in an Orange Burst flavor.

"Consumers are prioritizing self-care and wellness more than ever, and taking vitamins and supplements is one of the ways consumers support their health. Nature's Bounty® is committed to creating nutritional supplements that support overall health and make wellness routines more enjoyable," said Aileen Stocks, President, Wellness Brands, The Bountiful Company. "With a rich history in the space, we're no stranger to innovation and are excited to offer this new line of jelly bean vitamins that delivers on our commitment and shows that the future of wellness can taste great."

This launch follows the release of Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans earlier this year. These innovative delicious mixed berry, strawberry and watermelon fruit flavored jelly beans are a first for the beauty supplement space1, and are a tasty and fun new addition to any beauty routine.

For more information, visit NaturesBounty.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1Total US – Multi Outlet + Conv (HSN Category – Food, Drug & Mass Market) – Latest Completed 52 Weeks Ending 5/23/21

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company, a Nestlé Health Science Company, is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, and Ester-C®. For more information, visit bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

