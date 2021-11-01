Exclusive Asset Management Firm Echelon Luxury Properties Announces Appointment of Head of Guest Experience

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Luxury Properties, a premium asset management firm offering boutique services for high-end vacation rentals, today announced the appointment of Amanda Kelly as Head of Guest Experience. This appointment will further strengthen existing teams and allow the company to introduce new, yet comparable, elite hotel elements to the luxury vacation rental industry.

Amanda brings 15+ years of hospitality experience in innovation and strategic improvement of all Front Office operations, which has allowed her to continuously exceed guest, employee and financial expectations.

Prior to joining Echelon Luxury Properties, Amanda served as the Assistant Rooms Executive for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. Throughout her tenure, she had the pleasure of leading operational teams in New Orleans, Key Biscayne, Rancho Mirage and Washington D.C. Her commitment to excellence and continuous improvement afforded her opportunities to assist teams at The St. Regis, Bal Harbour along with sister Ritz-Carlton hotels in Atlanta, Bachelor Gulch and Sarasota.

"Luxury accommodations are nothing new in the vacation rental sector, especially in our Northwest Florida market. What is new and profoundly refreshing is Echelon's leap forward in setting a precedent for exemplary service. With the selection of Amanda Kelly, we can leverage her luxury hotel background to further enhance our training programs and curated offerings. We are excited to welcome Amanda to our team and look forward to raising the standard and elevating our homeowner and guest experience," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Cobb.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Echelon Luxury Properties. As more people opt for luxury vacation rentals over hotels, I'm thrilled to work with Sam and the Echelon team to establish a bespoke training program that will further elevate our offerings for guests and owners alike," said Amanda.

About Echelon Luxury Properties

Led by Sam Cobb, Echelon Luxury Properties was established in 2021. The locally-owned company represents some of Northwest Florida's finest vacation homes from Destin to Rosemary Beach and all of 30A's world class beaches in between. With over 50 combined years of property management, finance, luxury real estate development and leadership experience, Echelon's "Elevate the Experience'' philosophy brings a fresh, never before taken approach to asset management. Echelon's headquarters is located in Miramar Beach, Florida.

