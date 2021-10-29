Zhongchao Inc. Announces Its Patient Management System Improves Its Liver Cancer Patients' Duration of Therapy by 40%, Promoting Successful Treatment

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patients the patient management platform, today announced its self-developed patient management system improves Duration of Therapy ("DOT") by 40.4% for liver cancer patients, which contributes to the maximum efficiency of drugs, successful treatment and longer patient survival terms.

By utilizing its self-developed patient management system, Zhongchao provides patients with coherent treatment process management through education, phone call follow-up, utility of intelligent tools to assist patients to control possible adverse reactions during treatment, psychological counseling, drugs usages reminder, treatment-related questions answering, and patients supervision to ensure that patients follow instructions as prescribed. For nearly 20,000 liver cancer patient users of the Company's patient management system, 180,000 medication usage records showed that compared to the DOT in clinical study, the DOT of the users improved 40.4% as a result of the improved treatment adherence. Meanwhile, according to the research article published by BMJ, good adherence was associated with lower mortality, and the mortality risks could reduce by 44% for patients with good adherence.

According to The Global Cancer Observatory, there were around 400,000 new liver cancer cases in 2020 in China. Currently, the treatment of liver cancer mainly relies on surgical resection, interventional therapy, radiotherapy and liver transplantation while all treatment methods have certain limitations, however, combining with systemic therapies such as targeted drugs can improve the treatments effect. However, during the systemic therapies, one or several adverse reactions often lower patients' life quality and hinder their mental health, increasing difficulties in treatment and causing negative impact on patients' survival terms. As such, during the treatment, Zhongchao, through its patient management system, closely monitors and deals with the adverse reactions and focuses on managing follow-up visits to improve patients physical and mental conditions. The Company will continue to invest in its patient management system, aiming to benefit all cancer patients.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company. It provides online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company also operates a platform offering patient management services. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

