Remitter Completes Acquisition of US Receivables Leader Mercantile Adjustment Bureau

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Bill payment platform Remitter has finalized its purchase of Mercantile Adjustment Bureau following a successful pre-IPO USD $12m cap raise led by Canaccord Genuity. The raise was also backed by Allium Capital and Casey Capital.

Remitter is a white-label communications platform, founded in Australia, which uses AI to optimize customer engagement and enhance the recovery of accounts receivables. Currently many organisations face challenges in collecting bill payments on time, with 46% of customers paying late according to Aite Group research.

By analysing behavioural heuristics to automate each customer's experience with branded messaging and payment options, Remitter increases customer recoveries by as up to 280 percent, significantly improving cash flow.

Mercantile Adjustment Bureau services many of the USA's leading brands and verticals, including Fortune 100 to Fortune 500 banks, financial institutions, retailers, universities, and auto industries.

Remitter entered the US market in 2020, underpinned by two years of development, collaboration with clients to ensure the optimal feature set and compliance across USA states and territories. The business has already amassed more than 20 "blue chip" customers, including a significant take-up in digitally native customers.

"Our acquisition of Mercantile Adjustment Bureau is an outstanding opportunity to access a significant client base and use our technology to increase end-user satisfaction through flexibility and convenience, while increasing penetration and conversion for our clients," said Simon Scalzo, Executive Director, Remitter.

Remitter has aggressive plans for growth in the Americas with continued expansion in the USA, Canada, and South America organically and by acquisition.

The market size, measured by revenue, of the Debt Collection Agencies industry in the US is $18.6bn in 2021, increasing faster than the US economy overalli. It's projected to grow 4.4% driven by low revenue volatility and aggregate household debt. The size of the US ARM (accounts receivable management) market was roughly USD $23.8 billion in 2021, with first- and third-party collection agencies projected to generate USD $16.5 billion in revenue on aggregate, while debt buyers will generate $6.1 billion and repossession services firms will generate $1.2 billion in revenueii.

