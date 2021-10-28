A Message from the National Solar Conference Chair

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are living in a world where the impact of climate change is felt in our everyday life with ever increasing extreme weather events. What used to be 100 year weather events will soon become annual occurrences unless we can aggressively address the climate crisis. The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) believes that with the right policies, education and other activities, we can reach a 100% renewable energy society and avert adverse climate induced weather events. Interested in sharing your research at the conference? Submit to the Call for Participation by November 15, 2021 for a chance to present at SOLAR 2022, the 51st annual National Solar Conference .

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) and the New Mexico Solar Energy Association (NMSEA) invite you to join us in Albuquerque, NM June 21-24, 2022 for the 51st Annual National Solar Conference. You can also submit a proposal to present at the conference until November 15, 2021. Learn more at ases.org/conference.

ASES is meeting climate challenge issues through various activities including organizing the SOLAR 2022 conference to bring in key stakeholders to the conversation in order to explore interests of shared values, identifying issues in the energy transition towards 100% renewable energy. The organization and its programs are working on finding solutions to make a positive difference in communities around the world. The event will be co-organized with the 50th anniversary of the New Mexico Solar Energy Association (NMSEA). NMSEA is a local chapter of ASES, a nonprofit association, dedicated to advancing solar and related arts, sciences, and technologies with special attention to the ecological, social and economic fabric of New Mexico.

To elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the important role the energy transition is playing in the U.S., a large number of bills dealing with an energy transition were passed during the most recent legislative sessions. The challenge everyone faces is how well the energy transition will happen with inclusive engagement with those who were often left out during the crucial planning stages.

ASES is optimistic that participants will have a fulfilling time networking and sharing ideas during the four days of the conference. SOLAR 2022 will allow positive steps towards empowering each other in our common aspiration of serving all stakeholders judiciously according to their needs. Submit to the Call for Participation by November 15, 2021 for a chance to present at the National Solar Conference. ASES is looking for oral and poster presentations, as well as submissions for outdoor displays and hands-on workshops related to sustainability and renewable energy.

On behalf of ASES and NMSEA, the 2022 National Solar Conference Chair, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, Ph.D., PE looks forward to seeing you at SOLAR 2022.

