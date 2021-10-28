Leading events for the Automotive Linux community and Japan open source community gathering developers, technologists, and community leaders virtually for two days of education, discovery and collaboration for the advancement of the world's largest shared technologies

The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 Leading events for the Automotive Linux community and Japan open source community gathering developers, technologists, and community leaders virtually for two days of education, discovery and collaboration for the advancement of the world's largest shared technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the complete agendas for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 . One registration pass provides access to both events, which take place virtually December 14-15. The complete schedule can be viewed here .

The Linux Foundation logo

Open Source Summit Japan is the leading conference connecting the Japanese open source ecosystem under one roof along with global technical and thought leaders. It provides a forum for collaboration and education; where attendees share information, learn about the latest open source projects and technologies and find out how to gain a competitive advantage by using innovative, open solutions.

Automotive Linux Summit gathers the most innovative minds from automotive expertise and open source excellence, for discussions and learnings that propel the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena. Attendees include automotive system engineers, Linux experts, R&D managers, business executives, open source licensing and compliance specialists, and community developers.

Conference Session Highlights from Open Source Summit Japan:

Merging an Existing Framework into KernelCI - Alice Ferrazzi , Cybertrust by Miraclelinux

The Cool Features of WebAssembly Micro Runtime (WAMR) for IoT and Embedded - Xin Wang , Intel

Methodologies to Grasp Overviews of OSS as Open Source Program Offices (OSPOs) - Shino Iwami , NEC

Lightweight Zero-trust Network Implementation and Transition with Keycloak and NGINX - Yoshiyuki Tabata , Hitachi, Ltd.

Beyond CUDA: GPU Accelerated Machine Learning on Cross-Vendor Graphics Cards with Vulkan Kompute (AMD, Qualcomm, NVIDIA & Friends) - Alejandro Saucedo , Seldon Technologies

Conference Session Highlights from Automotive Linux Summit:

Bluetooth in Cockpit Systems - Shruti Gaikwad & Sriram G., KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Update on AGL Production Readiness - Mitsuo Date, Toyota Motor Corporation

Automotive Flutter Widget for Integrated Cockpit System - Woojin Han , DRIMAES & Young-Wook Jung, Seoul Women's University

VirtIO - A Common Device Framework to Achieve Software Defined Vehicle - Jerry Zhao Jiancong , Panasonic Corporation & François-Frédéric Ozog, Linaro

Flutter Apps on AGL with the Web Application Manager - Lorenzo Tilve , Igalia

Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration to attend virtually is US$50. The event will be held in the Japan Standard Time Zone (UTC+09:00) and will be virtual, so all you will need is a computer and an internet connection.

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Diversity & Need-Based Registration Scholarships

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted here . We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status.

Sponsor

Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsor: Automotive Grade Linux, Platinum Sponsor: Cloud Native Computing Foundation, and Gold Sponsors: Collabora, NEC, Red Hat and SODA Foundation. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Visit our website and follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page:

www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

###

Media Contact

Kristin O'Connell

The Linux Foundation

koconnell@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation