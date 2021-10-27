Teamsters Local 533 Puts Keolis On Notice

PARIS and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Teamsters Local 533, in partnership with the International Union and the Amalgamated Transit Union, delivered letters to the offices of Keolis Transportation to inform the company that the unions will be engaging in protected concerted activity geared towards bringing attention to the multinational corporation's atrocious treatment of its workers.

"This is one of the worst actors in the passenger transportation industry worldwide right now, and the public has a right to know what's happening," said Rick Middleton, IBT Passenger Transportation Division Director. "This isn't just about one company and it's relationship to its workers – this is also about the taxpayers and commuters in every municipality where they operate."

As part of the coordinated campaign to hold the contractor accountable, a new website has been launched, http://french4failure.com. The website showcases the various ways Keolis' treatment of its workforce has led to service disruptions, violations of federal law and other issues. Most recently, Keolis' failure to negotiate in good faith with Local 533 has led to bus service disruptions throughout Reno, Nevada and the surrounding communities.

"Washoe County residents, many of which are elderly or disabled people who are completely dependent on public transit as their only means of transportation, have had to go for weeks without service because of this company's behavior," said Gary Watson, Local 533 President. "As if that wasn't bad enough, local officials are now calling for an investigation of a corruption scandal involving the company's misuse of funds. This is unacceptable and our communities deserve so much better."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,200 workers in various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 200 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.

