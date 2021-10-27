ProcessMAP Launches a New Innovation and Customer Success Centre in London to Expand its EHS Software Offerings in the UK and Europe

The new central-London based centre along with a geographically distributed team will expand collaboration with customers and users across the UK and Europe.

LONDON and FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessMAP Corporation, the leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software platform provider, announced today that the company has established a new innovation centre in the United Kingdom (UK). The new centre will play a key role in facilitating collaboration and accelerating co-innovation with UK-based customers and user community and enabling even stronger customer success engagement at more than 15,000 locations across the UK and Europe.

Strategic Drivers for Growth and Expansion in the UK and Europe

Work-related accidents and illnesses lead to an estimated annual loss of around 3.3% of GDP in the European Union (EU) and 1% in the UK. Over the past decade, the European occupational safety and health (OSH) policy framework and the UK's HSE Executive rules have contributed to considerably improving the working conditions. The incidence rate of fatal accidents at work has fallen by nearly 30%1.

With the emergence of several high-priority EHS areas in the EU and the UK, particularly concerning Occupational Health (workplace, mental well-being and stress), Process- and Construction-Safety, and COVID-19 management, customers - new and old - will be able to leverage ProcessMAP's robust EHS solutions, global experience, and advanced analytics tools for regional and local needs. The ProcessMAP system is fully attuned to the specific industry legislations and reporting guidelines for various EU countries and the UK.

Furthermore, with close to 50 of the Fortune 2000 companies headquartered in the UK, ProcessMAP's UK centre will enable the company to closely collaborate with and co-innovate breakthrough EHS solutions for the local companies.

ProcessMAP's Strong Foundation in the UK and Europe

ProcessMAP already has a strong presence in the UK and Europe with more than 60 Fortune 1000 companies with more than 15,000 locations in most countries across Europe. ProcessMAP's UK customers include some of the largest aerospace, automotive manufacturers, leading multinational diversified engineering and industrial manufacturing companies, and many chemicals, pharma and consumer products companies, among others.

The company's customer base and platform adoption have experienced phenomenal growth over the past five years with more than 400% increase in driving digital transformation in numerous key EHS processes.

The ProcessMAP UK Team

ProcessMAP's UK team is led by Carl Sanders, who brings in more than 15 years of executive-level EHS software leadership and customer engagement experience. The UK and European team will be expanded with professionals having experience in HSE, ESG, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health and wellness, and regulatory compliance to support ProcessMAP's growing customer base in the UK and Europe.

Comments on the News

"ProcessMAP's launch of the UK Centre demonstrates our commitment to our growing UK customers and user community who rely on our platform and analytics to proactively mitigate workers health and safety risks," said Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation.

"We are excited about the launch of the UK Centre to accelerate our innovation and collaboration with customers," said Carl Sanders, General Manager of ProcessMAP's UK Innovation and Customer Success Centre. "I'm thrilled to join ProcessMAP and help in launching as well as expanding our services in the UK and the European markets," he added.

1 - European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan (2021)

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP Corporation is the most trusted name for a digitization and process transformation platform that empowers customers to ensure workers' health & safety, minimize risk, and assure compliance. The ProcessMAP Platform includes solutions for Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and Operational Risk Management (ORM), Industrial IoT, and actionable data analytics to connect people, systems, assets, and facilities to drive a Sustainable Enterprise. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 140 countries. Visit https://www.processmap.com/ to learn more.

