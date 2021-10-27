Mux Partner Program Launches to Help Companies Bring Modern Video Experiences to Market Faster

The program makes it simple to use Mux in conjunction with a curated ecosystem of developer tools, product design and development agencies, and cloud providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux, the leading video platform for developers, today announced the Mux Partner Program to help new and existing customers quickly build and launch modern video experiences by connecting them with complementary technologies and services. The program connects developers with solutions and services to create immersive, engaging, and native video experiences built on Mux's reliable, high performance platform. Mux invites prospective partners to connect with the team at www.mux.com/partners.

The program includes three pillars:

Platform Partnerships to put the best tools for enhancing and streamlining projects in developers' hands

Solutions Partnerships to connect teams with product design and development agencies that truly understand video

Strategic Partnerships, including major cloud vendors and marketplaces, to meet developers where they already are

From content delivery network (CDN) offerings like Fastly's edge cloud servers to popular content platforms, including Contentful, Sanity, and Strapi, Mux's Platform Partners can help developers with every aspect of bringing video experiences to life. Mux also offers pre-built integrations, including Stream's live social and chat components for events such as concerts and virtual conferences; Videon's broadcast-quality live compute platform; Gramrphone's high-fidelity audio streaming for musicians; and Mux Data and Mux Video pre-integrated with the Agnoplay video player for playback and real-time quality of experience metrics.

"Contentful is pleased to support a seamless integration with Mux that makes it simple to upload videos to Mux, see previews, and even manage thumbnails and GIFs within Contentful," said Jeff Blattel, Director of Technical Partnerships, Americas, at Contentful. "Putting Mux at the fingertips of digital experience builders enables them to deliver high quality video to all of their viewers, while minimizing issues like buffering."

For teams needing the support of digital agencies and design shops, Mux Solutions Partners are uniquely suited to collaborating on video projects. From global video systems integrators such as Accedo and Diagnal to market-specific agencies like SweatWorks, the leading agency for connected fitness products, Solutions Partners are hand-picked to help Mux customers quickly tackle video-related projects.

"Connected fitness applications push the envelope of video performance." said Mohammed Iqbal, Founder and CEO of SweatWorks. "We get our clients' products to market in a fraction of the time it took before Mux, and we know that live and on-demand video will look great across mobile, web and on giant, equipment-mounted screens."

Some Solutions Partners are even building plug-and-play custom integrations for Mux customers. For instance, Metal Toad, an Advanced Consulting Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS), developed a content moderation plugin that integrates Amazon Rekognition directly into Mux. When developers stack tools and services like these on top of Mux, they're able to create incredible video experiences and get their video projects shipped faster.

Through Mux's Strategic Partnership efforts, developers can integrate directly into the cloud services they use today, and incorporate Mux into broader infrastructure and data landscapes. For example, developers can export real-time event streams from Mux Data with Amazon Kinesis. Additionally, Mux is available on both AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace, which simplifies the procurement process and helps customers meet consumption commitments with either cloud provider.

"We're constantly seeking out ways to better support our customers, and the Mux Partner Program is an outgrowth of that mindset," said Eric Elia, Head of Partnerships at Mux. "Our partners are a hand-picked group of tools, services, and cloud providers that are optimized for video experiences and integrate seamlessly with Mux. From increasing sales conversions for retail brands to helping in-person fitness classes transition to virtual live streams, Mux and its ecosystem of partners have already driven impactful results for customers."

With developers increasingly moving to microservices over one-stop-shop platforms, Mux is committed to helping them put together the stack that works best for them as they build the next generation of video experiences.

About Mux

Mux is a video platform for developers that takes the complexity out of live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ.

