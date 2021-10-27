Instant Brands And R H U D E Team Up To Release An Unexpected Collection Of 'Late Summer' Home-Goods "MADE FOR TOGETHER" WITH A LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION OF INSTANT POT, PYREX, CORELLE DINNERWARE AND CHICAGO CUTLERY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, home to iconic brands like Instant Pot®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, has partnered on a limited-edition collection of reimagined kitchenware favorites with R H U D E, the American ready-to-wear brand founded in 2015 by L.A.-based designer Rhuigi Villaseñor.

Built on timeless pieces transcending generations, the new, one-of-a-kind-collection brings unparalleled design edge to beloved household staples by harnessing the incredible talents of Rhuigi Villaseñor. The 'LATE SUMMER' collection is named and inspired after Rhu's mother Teresita, who taught him how to cook and enjoy life. He wanted to honor the times they share in the kitchen together through a creative reimagination of classic products by fusing fashion and food.

As two revolutionary purveyors of their respective spaces, Instant Brands and R H U D E came together to co-design and develop a unique line of products. The resulting collection is a perfectly blended expression of their crafts: Instant Brands' mission to making together moments accessible for everyone around the world, and R H U D E's uncanny instinct to deliver the most unexpected collaborations within the fashion and lifestyle space.

"We are very excited to partner with Rhuigi and the R H U D E team on this collection," said Ben Gadbois, President & CEO of Instant Brands. "As an expression of gratitude to all our consumers and the loyalty they've shown us for decades, we wanted to wow our fans on an entirely new level. And through this collaboration, we hope to inspire a new generation of fans at the intersection of fashion, lifestyle and cooking."

R H U D E's signature yellow radiates throughout the capsule, even bringing a new look to the Pyrex R H U D E collection pieces with the brand, switching from its iconic red to this signature yellow for the very first time.

"I feel privileged that my designs and the beauty I am able to bring to the iconic portfolio of Instant Brands can be part of "together moments" when people use these products to cook and enjoy food with loved ones," said Rhuigi Villaseñor, Founder of R H U D E. "For the next person who recalls a special time when they gathered around an Instant Pot, or ate off of Corelle plates, stored their food away in Pyrex dishes, or sharpened their Chicago Cutlery Knives they will remember these designs as part of those memories and that is an honor for all of us at R H U D E."

The limited-edition collection will launch on Monday, November 1 at 9AM PST on e-commerce channels of both collaborators, at www.instantbrands.com & www.rh-ude.com featuring the following hero products from the Instant Brands® portfolio:

Instant Pot® x R H U D E - Electric Pressure Cooker $300.00

Pyrex® x R H U D E - Gift Set (Glass Food Storage & Glass Measuring Cups) $100.00

Pyrex® x R H U D E - Glass Food Storage $60.00

Corelle Brands® x R H U D E - 16-piece dinnerware set $270 .00

Chicago Cutlery® x R H U D E - Heritage Chef Knife $600.00

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,400 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information or to join the community, visit InstantBrands.com or follow along on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

About RHUDE

R H U D E, founded by Rhuigi Villaseñor in 2015, is a design venture born out of Los Angeles, balancing luxury techniques with streetwear elements, showcased as ready-to-wear collections. Designed from a narrative standpoint R H U D E is both a reflection of modern socioeconomics and personal stories as Villaseñor came to Los Angeles from the Philippines at the age of 11 with no concept of brand culture. Now a reoccurring theme season-to-season, RHUDE combines American iconography with nostalgic references, a visual commentary on Los Angeles style and culture itself. Rhuigi studied art history shortly after graduating high school and was an understudy/intern to Shaun Samson. With no formal training specific to fashion design, Villaseñor credits his understanding of garments and construction to growing up with a mother who was a tailor, providing a foundation and understanding of how to build each piece and the subsequent stories told with each collection. RHUDE's journey parallels Villaseñor, chronicling the evolution of a man from adolescence to maturity, a narrative reflected in each collection, both the Creative Director and brand continue to grow-up with its ever-expanding fan base.

