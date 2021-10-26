ZIIP App-Operated Device Takes At-Home Skincare To A Whole New, Unexpected Level

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIIP, the award-winning and most technologically-advanced, at-home skincare device on the market, is elevating its capabilities to a whole new level by yet again leading the charge in the evolution of beauty tech innovation. Renowned for being the first and most effective app-connected skincare device in the world, ZIIP is introducing an app that brings users serious, performance-driven expert facials on demand, making it easier than ever to get "jaw-dropping" skin anytime anywhere.

The new ZIIP APP was developed in-house using data from the over 10 million ZIIP treatment downloads done since its launch in 2015. In addition, feedback from the very loyal ZIIP community and input from founder Melanie Simon who has spent the last 20 years tending to some of the world's most recognizable faces, was utilized. The result is an all-encompassing menu of professional grade, at-home treatments and full facial options that has never been available via the simplicity of an app.

ZIIP has always married cutting-edge tech with a human touch thanks to its founders: Simon, who has been called "the Nikola Tesla of facialists" for her ability to harness lit-from-within skin, and David Mason, a Silicon Valley-based engineer who is the driving force behind ZIIP's patented technology. Together, they spent the past two years bringing to life their vision of delivering real, efficacious, professional facials and treatments on demand. For the first time ever, ZIIP is adding well-thought, constructed treatment plans so the user literally has the roadmap laid out from start to finish.

Every ZIIP user will now have access to Full Facials and Targeted Treatments including the ZIIP O.G. favorites and freeform options, each marked with duration and intensity level. Due to the overwhelming demand for longer-term regimens, Simon and Mason spent two years developing four longer-term Treatment Plans, allowing users to follow multi-day and multi-week routines that deliver the most coordinated and meaningful improvements for skin. Simon's tutorial videos allow the user to be guided seamlessly through each and every treatment option.

THE FUTURE OF EXPERT FACIALS ON DEMAND

All ZIIP users will see an entirely new simple-to-use, intuitive interface that invites them to click a button to experience a plethora of customized skin care options. As always, it is completely free to all ZIIP users. The options include:

7 FULL FACIALS (4 TO 14 MINUTES EACH) – Comprehensive, one-click facials that treat the entire face, each one with a different focus and desired outcome.

7 TARGETED TREATMENTS (2 TO 3 MINUTES EACH) - These are the quickies. Fast treatments that zoom in one area of the face or one specific action.

4 TREATMENT PLANS (6 TO 30 DAYS) - See what can happen to your skin when you really commit to ZIIP. Treatment Plans are well thought-out, longer-term regimens that are orchestrated for maximal results in a specified period of time, whether you're getting ready for a big event or completely new to ZIIP.

Available for FREE to all ZIIP users via the App Store and Google Play Store as of October 26, 2021. For full menu of skincare offerings, www.ziipbeauty.com

ABOUT ZIIP

ZIIP is the world's first app-connected, at-home beauty device that uses wireless technology to deliver unmatched results to the skin. Through various treatments that combine nano and microcurrent technology, ZIIP is the only skincare device built and run by a world-class esthetician, Melanie Simon. ZIIP is available at ziipbeauty.com, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Violet Grey, Revolve, GOOP, and other fine retailers. For more information, visit www.ziipbeauty.com and @ziipbeauty.

